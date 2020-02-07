India ahead of Pakistan because of good cricketing structure, says Mushtaq Mohammed

Mushtaq Mohammad, one of Pakistan's most successful captains, believes that a sound cricketing structure is the biggest reason for the impressive rise of Indian cricket. The 76-year-old further noted that the Indian board does well to organize regular Test series at home and abroad, unlike Pakistan.

Hailing from the famous Mohammad brothers cricketing family, Mushtaq led Pakistan series wins over India and New Zealand at home, besides twice winning Tests in Australia, West Indies, and New Zealand. Now based in Birmingham, the former cricketer spoke about the strategies that India have deployed to pave the way for their rise across all formats of the game in a visit to Karachi.

"They are ahead of Pakistan and some other nations now because they have developed a sound cricket system by not making too many changes to their structure, their domestic and international players are well paid and they have built a strong pool of players," Mushtaq told PTI.

After being ousted from captaincy ahead of the famous 1978/79 tour to India, where Pakistan lost the Test series, Mushtaq returned as head coach almost two decades later. Under him, the team triumphed in ODIs in Australia before making it all the way to the 1999 World Cup final. Looking at the situation now, Mushtaq rues the fact that Pakistan hardly play Test cricket on a regular basis when compared to India.

"Indian cricket is at top now because look at the number of matches they are playing at home and they are also getting better on overseas tours. In comparison Pakistan hardly plays regular Test series,” he said.

The former skipper also had great praise for Indian captain Virat Kohli and Co, calling them world-class performers.

"Kohli is lucky to have such a pool of players to pick from but he is still a good tactical captain. Technique wise also when I look at the Indian players they are moving ahead day by day,” Mushtaq added.