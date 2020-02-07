IND W VS ENG W | Natalie Sciver fifty powers England Women to top of table

England's Natalie Sciver struck a crucial half-century against the Indian Women to power England Women to the top of the table in Australia. Losing two games in a row has now put India's chances of making it to final in jeopardy as they face Australia in a must-win encounter on Saturday.

Brief scores: ENG W 124/6 (Sciver 50 and Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/23) beat IND W 123-6 (Mandhana 45 and Shrubsole 3/31)

India Women were invited to bat first after losing the toss but the openers hit the ground running by clearing the circle on regular occasions. The charge was led by Smriti Mandana, who was fed by some leg side gifts which she put away in style to the fence. The southpaw displayed her elegance with an array of strokes on the offside as well, mostly in front of the wicket. India saw Shefali’s exit way too early after she decided to cut an arm ball by left-arm orthodox Sophie Ecclestone and was out for just 8 runs.

When India tried to put the foot on the accelerator, Smriti was caught down the leg side by Amy Jones, who took a fantastic catch standing up to the stumps. A partnership seemed to develop between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and teen sensation Jemimah Rodrigues but Jemimah’s innings was cut short by a remarkable stumping by Amy Jones off Anya Shrubsole, who also went on to pick 3 crucial wickets.

Harmanpreet got out on 14 in the process of trying to score quick runs for the team and in the end, it was a premature end to the Indian batting innings as they managed to score only 38 runs from the last 5 overs and ended with 123 on the board.

England's chase did not get off to a smooth start and they were in some trouble at 3 for 28 in the sixth over and when the in-form Heather Knight departed for 18, India were still well in the match. Throughout the chase, Indian spinners kept the pressure on the English batters with their immaculate accuracy in length. India's last chance of victory came and went with an umpiring error when Sciver was given a life on 39 as her attempted scoop came off the face of the bat to the keeper. It was, however, ruled not out.

However, Sciver and Fran Wilson added 49 for the fifth wicket to all but seal the win, despite the finish being a tad messy. For India, Rajswari Gayakwad spun a web around English batters, who were bamboozled by the slowness of her bowling. She bowled a splendid spell of 4 overs and managed to pick up 3 important wickets, but that, unfortunately wasn't enough to steer the Women in Blue home.

India Women's next encounter will be a do-or-die contest against Australia Women at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Saturday.