IND VS NZ | Kyle Jamieson set to make international debut for New Zealand in second ODI

Towering quick Kyle Jamieson is all sewed up to make his international debut for the Blackcaps in the second ODI against India on February 8. Jamieson, who stands tall at 6 feet 8 inches, played three games for New Zealand A against India A last month and accounted for 6 scalps in just 3 matches.

With Gary Stead taking a pre-planned vacation, bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who is in charge of the team, revealed that pacer Scott Kuggeleijn would not be considered for the 2nd ODI due to illness. With leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who featured in the first ODI, released to play for New Zealand 'A', Jamieson is primed to make his debut at Eden Park on Saturday.

"He's obviously a huge man, at 6 foot eight he's quite an imposing sight, so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do, He's got good skills with the new ball, he's a good athlete and he can bat a bit as well, so has a lot of potential," said Jurgensen, reported News 18.

The Kiwi side received some good news as the injured duo Kane Williamson and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson joined practice at Eden Park. Ferguson was ruled out of the Australia tour and subsequently the India series owing to a calf strain he picked up in the Perth Test, while skipper Williamson was not named in the squad for the first 2 ODIs due to a shoulder injury. The latter, however, is expected to join the squad for the 3rd ODI at Bay Oval.

Earlier, Ross Taylor, in the first ODI, scored a much-needed ton for New Zealand, ending their eight-match losing streak across all formats as the hosts grabbed a four-wicket win against India. The second of three ODIs will be played at the Eden Park in Auckland on February 8.