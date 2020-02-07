IND A vs NZ A | India 'A' fight back after Glenn Phillips fifty

At 105-3, NZ A seemed to have lost the plot, but T20 hero Tim Seifert and energetic Glenn Phillips came to rescue the drowning ship, as the duo nullified the spinners by sweeping and cutting them late. Glenn Phillips, in particular, was severe to anything pitched up, even hitting Ashwin over extra cover for a six. The pint-sized aggressive batter brought up his fifty but his dismissal was eventually dismissed when he nicked a short delivery going way down the leg side to Avesh Khan. Tim Siefert fell into the same trap applied by Avesh Khan, who bowled round the wicket targeting the body of the batter. Seifert hit the ball straight to the man placed at leg slip and, the hosts were then left tattering at 190-5. However, Dane Cleaver and Daryl Mitchell soaked up the pressure and ensured they did not lose any more wickets till the end of the day’s play, as the hosts ended Day 1 on 276-5.