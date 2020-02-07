IND A vs NZ A | India 'A' fight back after Glenn Phillips fifty

Today at 7:05 PM
India A wrestled back the momentum by picking up five crucial top-order wickets but New Zealand A stayed ahead thanks to Glenn Phillips' counter-punching knock of 65. Both teams shared the honors after Ashwin went wicketless on the opening day’s play of the second unofficial Test at Lincoln.
Brief scores: NZ A 276-5 (Phillips 65 and Avesh Khan 2/57)
New Zealand A started things off on a bright note putting 67 runs on the board, courtesy a solid partnership between Hamish Rutherford and Will Young, with the duo patient enough to take the shine off the new ball. However, disaster struck when Hamish Rutherford nicked a delivery that was going down the leg side, with Mohammad Siraj being the architect. Batting at No.3, the promising Rachin Ravindra played three exquisite shots but his innings was cut short on 14 when Siraj bowled a beauty which swung in and uprooted the left hander’s off stump. Will Young showed his class by playing some eye-catching shots but he played one shot too many and was stumped to a well-flighted delivery by Shahbaz Nadeem on 26.
At 105-3, NZ A seemed to have lost the plot, but T20 hero Tim Seifert and energetic Glenn Phillips came to rescue the drowning ship, as the duo nullified the spinners by sweeping and cutting them late. Glenn Phillips, in particular, was severe to anything pitched up, even hitting Ashwin over extra cover for a six. The pint-sized aggressive batter brought up his fifty but his dismissal was eventually dismissed when he nicked a short delivery going way down the leg side to Avesh Khan. Tim Siefert fell into the same trap applied by Avesh Khan, who bowled round the wicket targeting the body of the batter. Seifert hit the ball straight to the man placed at leg slip and, the hosts were then left tattering at 190-5. However, Dane Cleaver and Daryl Mitchell soaked up the pressure and ensured they did not lose any more wickets till the end of the day’s play, as the hosts ended Day 1 on 276-5.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.