Cannot reveal if Ajit Agarkar will be national selector, confesses Madan Lal

Madan Lal, on Friday, admitted that he was in no position to reveal if Ajit Agarkar would be picked as the next national selector after Gagan Khoda and MSK Prasad leave the post following their tenure. Lal added that the BCCI have not given the CAC any guidelines on the appointment process.

BCCI’s president Sourav Ganguly has revealed in the past that the new selection committee would be announced later this week, or at the latest, by the end of this month. However, since then, the board has only announced the names of the three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee. One of the three members, Madan Lal has come out and revealed that it is not in his powers to announce whether former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar would be made the new national selector. Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik have now a decision to make amongst the applicants to pick the right person on the selection committee.

On top of this, the former all-rounder admitted that he could only make the decision after the BCCI provides them with the guideline that has the selection information. With Jatin Paranjpe already representing the West Zone, chances of Agarkar being picked looks bleak. However, if the BCCI decides to change the rule this time around, the former pacer might be picked as the national selector.

"I cannot say for now if Agarkar can be picked since Jatin Paranjpe is already there representing the West Zone. I can only speak on that once I get the guidelines on the process of selection," Lal said, reported India Today.

"I did have a word with them after the appointment, but I am yet to receive any terms of reference with the appointment of the national selectors," Lal added.

Finally, the conflict of interest clause is the major bone of contention in the meeting, with Lal involving himself on the development of youngsters besides being a member of the CAC. However, if the rules are not changed by time, then there are chances that the all-rounder might be caught up in the sea of conflict of interest.

"The conflict clause needs a re-look at the earliest if you want the best to come back and get involved in administration. I had made it clear that I will not quit coaching kids because that then leads to you giving up on you earning bread for your family and that is not right. I was very honest when giving a declaration and I have no conflict," he concluded.