The obscure legend of Ross Taylor

‘He's given over half his life to this game’- Brendon McCullum, the then captain of New Zealand hailed Daniel Vettori, who came back from his retirement just to play in the 2015 World Cup, for his commitment. But what about Ross Taylor's unparalleled, intangible devotion to the team over a decade?

Ross Taylor- featuring in his fourth World Cup at the age of 35- was playing his regular game in England last year. No The fact that it could’ve been his last World Cup never received any limelight. The highest run-accumulating Kiwi, Taylor is endearingly called the 'Bossman of New Zealand cricket' for the fact that he has occupied top spots in batting records across formats. He is one of the greatest names to have donned the Black Caps jersey, not only for the runs he has amassed throughout his 14-year-long career, but also for the impact he has, particularly on his heritage.

The Samoan community makes up just under five per cent of the New Zealand population and no one other than Ross Taylor has played at least five Test matches in the past 25 years. And that is only one of the many reasons that make him special. After all, Rosco has always been more than what meets the eye.

Larger than life, Taylor has been the mirror image of life itself. While it takes a lifetime for people to figure out what life is all about, understanding the real man and his real journey is a far greater challenge. And hence, are often missed out even when people experience sheer joy in celebrating his success, as they did on Wednesday when Taylor scored his match-winning 21st ODI hundred.

The ODI win in Hamilton was redemption for the team that faced a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of the Indian team in the T20I. But the fact that it was a more significant game in Ross Taylor’s career was unnoticed once again. For the ones who closely observed the game, the responsibility on his experienced shoulders was nothing but evident. One could see in the way he executed his entire innings, as he was extremely aware of everything around him and did everything he could to prevent a potential collapse in the 348-run chase.

In fact, whenever a wicket fell at the other end, he took to a more conservative style of batting. In the two and a half overs preceding Henry Nicholls’ dismissal, Taylor scored 13 runs, but only managed 3 runs in the next three and a half overs. His strike rate in the preceding overs was 140, while it was 60 in the overs after the dismissal. But as the chase went along, his attacking became as prominent as his dedication. And finally, after having failed thrice in the T20I series, Taylor successfully finished a game for New Zealand and remained unbeaten at 109* off 84.

Seemed like a brilliant but a regular hundred for a batsman with an average close to 50 in ODIs, isn’t it? But the road to this hundred was a long one. Not because he - averaging over 90 in the year gone by - wasn’t able to get to three figures in the World Cup or because New Zealand played no ODIs since. But for the harshest of realities that New Zealand didn’t win the World Cup. And that affected no one greater than the man in question; not even close.

Absolutely no one realises it but the loss hurt no one as much as it hurt Taylor. No one admits it, but it was the Bossman who played a Boss-like role in the semifinal against India, wherein the latter were named absolute favourites. The contest then went down to be heavily dominated by the Kiwi bowlers, but what first put the team in an advantageous stage, was Ross Taylor staying out in the middle for 30 overs. His final score of 74 off 90 will never be able to portray the true story. Many believe that the semifinal going to the reserve day turned out disadvantageous for India but a more certain reality was once again overlooked. Taylor, who smashed 14 runs off Chahal’s over just before rain played spoilsport, was on 67 off 86 and had found his ever-so unstoppable touch in the innings. It’s only a shame that he had to start all over again and could only add seven more runs, before getting run out in a rush, on the next day.

But fate had more to prove to Taylor and to me, a helpless fan who couldn’t help but capture every possible moment of my hero’s (possibly) last World Cup. ‘Is it going to be another completely avoidable run-out, or something worse?’ - this thought didn’t leave my mind for the next four days. Something in me was sure that without Ross Taylor performing New Zealand won’t be able to lift the title. And as they, ‘be careful what you wish for’, the worst of possibilities came true as Marais Erasmus decided to dice out the first of the many umpiring blunders on World Cup final day. An lbw appeal from Mark Wood was granted by the umpire but, I don’t know if it was the Lord’s slope blinding Erasmus, it was totally missing the top of leg stump. Unfortunately, Taylor couldn’t review that as Martin Guptill had exhausted the DRS earlier with a failed attempt.

No point going through a recap of what went down next. The New Zealand team and their fans were shattered on losing their second straight World Cup final but amidst everything the Rosco, a forever wallflower had become a shadow again. And all I can recollect is the horror of never being able to watch Ross Taylor again was an extremely dark place. But I am lucky to have a hero to refuses to leave dreams unfulfilled.

Soon the fighter was vocal about refusing to stop until he captures that dream and makes it his own. He still refuses to stop defying age and promises to play for New Zealand in the next World Cup.

"I'm 35 but you never really know what is to come. Chris Gayle is probably an inspiration - he is 39 in this World Cup and I am 39 at the next, so it is not a simple matter," Taylor had promised ahead of the 2019 ICC tournament.

"You're a long time retired and I've got a few years left," he reassured after a promising T20I innings against Sri Lanka, in September.

Perhaps, this hundred at Hamilton - his hunting ground - was just a harbinger for the fulfilment of what has been promised. At this age, many just dream to carry on the way Ross Taylor, better than ever, does.

At every stage throughout the past four years, Rosco seems to be at the zenith of his career. And just when you think he can’t get any better, he does and continues to reach for the stars. If he continues to play with his current form for the next three years, there’s no doubt as to whether he’ll play in the 2023 World Cup. And even though he decides to hang his boots after he has built sandcastle out of those stars, Rosco will achieve immortality as the second greatest Kiwi batsman to have ever graced the sport.