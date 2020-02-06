Take great pride in bench strength and competition for each spot, reveals MSK Prasad

According to MSK Prasad, the selection committee has done a commendable job in creating backups and competition for each spot in the Indian team. Prasad also spoke about the formation of Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal as cricketers and also took pride in the grooming process of young talents.

Indian cricket board's senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad feels the selection committee has done a commendable job in creating backups and the competition for spots among the Indian players. During Prasad's tenure, the men in blue went strength to strength in tests and as well as in One-Day internationals where they achieved some great things like winning test series in Australia for the very first time, reaching semifinals in Champions Trophy and 50 over World Cup.

The 44-year-old may not have made a huge impact as a member of the Indian team but he left a mark of his own during his four-year stint, three years as chairman, one of the longest.

"We have ensured that there is a back-up to every key member in the team. The best part is they are exhibiting their skills. The top players are always on their toes, for the back-ups are ready to take over," said Prasad in an interview with Sportstar.

In the span of one year, flamboyant opener Mayank Agarwal has cemented his place as a Test opener smashing two double ton in only 13 test innings. While Prithvi has played 2 Tests, scoring a hundred on debut, before being banned for a doping violation last year. However, in his short international career thus far, the opener has already shown enough promise with the bat in the longer format of the game. Both of them made their ODI debuts in the first match of the ODI series against New Zealand which also was the 4th time a pair of Indian openers have made their debut in the same match.

"Look at Mayank Agarwal in the last five or six months he is a totally different cricketer. And, see how when Prithvi Shaw was given a chance, he scored a century. So, we take pride in the grooming process of young talent or what you call the bench strength," he added.