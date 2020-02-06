SA vs ENG | In the team because of my performances and not my colour, lambasts Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma erupted against speculations about his skin colour after scoring a brilliant 98 against England at Newlands. Bavuma feels that transformation, which was supposed to uplift the black players of the nation, is used as a weapon against players of colour when they go through bad form.

South Africa made a strong comeback at Newlands, after a crushing defeat in the Test series, to go up 1-0 in the three-match ODI rubber. Newly-appointed skipper Quinton de Kock’s century and Temba Bavuma’s 98 saw the Proteas over the line as they sealed a 7-wicket victory over England with 14 balls to spare.

It was unfortunate for Bavuma to miss out on a well-deserved ton as he stitched an important partnership with his skipper to set up the win. After a strong performance in the middle, Bavuma lashed out at his critics sharing that the transformation taunts have taken its toll on his performances.

"It has been hard. It's not so much the dropping part, all players get dropped, everyone goes through slumps of not scoring well. The awkwardness from my side is when you are thrown into talks of transformation," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Bavuma as saying.

"Yes, I am black, that's my skin. But I play cricket because I love it. I'd like to think the reason I am in the team is because of performances I have put forward in my franchise side, and also for the national team, whenever I have been able to. The discomfort was there, having to navigate me around all those types of talks," he added.

According to CSA rules, the side must field six players of colour which must include two black Africans. Bavuma feels that the rule which is in place to encourage the native players is being used as a weapon to undermine them, something that has been hurting him of late.

Bavuma has been at the receiving end of it mostly as critics battered him with comments on his skin colour after a string of low scores against the red-ball.

"The one thing that irks me is when you are seen through the eyes of transformation. When you do well, transformation is not spoken about but when you do badly, transformation is thrown at the top of the agenda," Bavuma said.

"I have a serious problem with that. We've got to be able to take the good with the bad. If transformation is bad when black African players are not doing well, then when we are doing well, let's also recognise transformation for what it's done," he added.