Reports | Sourav Ganguly heads to UK to discuss four-nation series with ECB

According to a report, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has headed to the UK to meet the officials of the ECB to discuss the possibility of a four-nation series, starting 2021. Ganguly ideated the Super series concept in December and has been in talks with the officials of other boards regarding it.

Since Ganguly’s appointment as the BCCI President, in October last year, the former cricketer came up with several concepts for the betterment of Indian cricket. Amongst his firsts, Ganguly made India’s first-ever D/N Test happen, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and was heavily praised for the same - especially by Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts. Ganguly earned respect from the top members of the ICC for his official activities so far. Although the English and Australian cricket boards didn’t agree to Ganguly’s four-nation Super series idea yet, they are ready to discuss the possibility of it.

According to an IANS report, ‘sources in the know of developments,’ the three boards in question are apparently meeting in the UK to discuss on how the four-nation tournament will be played out and how that fits into the Future Tours Programme.

"Yes, Ganguly headed to the UK from the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and there will be talks around the 4-nation tournament during his stay there. Cricket Australia officials could also join in. That depends on how things progress as some things need looking into," the source said.

If proposed series, with ECB and CA onboard, gets materialised, it will also require the approval of the ICC as it involves more than three teams and is currently not a part of the international body's FTP. Meanwhile, the ICC wants to schedule one flagship tournament every year during the upcoming eight-year FTP cycle (2023-2031). Hence there is a clash expected between the Indian and the international board.