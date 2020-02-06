Reports | BCCI might reschedule start date of IPL 2020

It is believed that the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was supposed to kick off on March 29, might potentially see a new start date. Sourav Ganguly, in January, announced informally that the tournament will kick off on March 29, but the date is yet to be finalized.

It was announced informally by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly in January that the thirteenth edition of the IPL will kick off on March 29, with it set to conclude on May 24. The date was finalized taking into account the availability of the foreign players, a bulk of who would be making it to India only on the first of April.

However, all talk with respect to the starting date of the tournament till date has been informal, with no official dates fixed yet. And a source close to the BCCI has now revealed that the start date of the T20 extravaganza would need to be re-looked by India’s board representative at the ICC (and ICC meetings), which is yet to be confirmed.

“Once there’s clarity on who’ll be India’s board representative at ICC, that individual will also have to be at the ICC meetings. They’ll have to take a re-look at the starting date of the IPL once again,” sources revealed TOI.

The date and venue of the next ICC CEC meeting is yet to be finalized, too, but Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI, is expected to be at the meeting as India’s CEC representative.