Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group A - Bengal, Delhi in command, rain dents Vidarbha’s qualifying dreams

Bengal and Delhi reached commanding positions against Rajasthan and Gujarat respectively at the end of day three of the eighth round of matches. Elsewhere, rain spoiled play in Vidarbha’s clash against Kerala, which meant that the former’s chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals are now slim.

Bengal 135 runs away from a third win

Set a mammoth 320 to chase, Bengal rode on their century-stand for the first wicket to reach 185 for four at stumps on day three at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Earlier in the day, 30's from Tanveer Ul-Haq and Arafat Khan helped Rajasthan stretch their overnight score from 156 for eight to 201 all-out. Koushik Ghosh (64) and visiting skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran (62) then set about Bengal’s chase in style. However, Rajasthan’s hope for the final day will lie in triggering a similar collapse like the one that saw Bengal slip from 115 for nought to 153 for four, courtesy of Rituraj Singh’s three-fer.

Rain gods crush Vidarbha, Kerala hopes

On a crucial day for both sides for different reasons — Vidarbha’s bid for the quarter-finals and Kerala’s bid to stay in the Elite Groups — it was the rain gods that stole the show. On day two, Kerala had reached 191 for three — still trailing the defending champions by 135 runs.

Anuj Rawat leads Delhi’s charge with century

Gujarat resumed the day just 24 runs behind Delhi’s first-innings total of 293, with Manprit Juneja and wicket-keeper Dhruv Raval at the crease. The duo added 40 more to the total — ensuring a lead for the hosts — before Raval fell six short of his century. Juneja, meanwhile, had completed his century, hitting 18 fours and a six en route his 124. Raval’s dismissal, however, triggered a collapse which saw the hosts slip from 309 for four to 335 all out — Simarjeet Singh finishing with a fifer for the visitors. Despite losing an early wicket, Rawat, who hit 15 fours and two sixes in his 133, found company in skipper Dhruv Shorey (34) and Jonty Sidhu (44 not out) to take Delhi to 228 for four at stumps.