MS Dhoni will take a call on his own career, states MSK Prasad

Former chief selector MSK Prasad believes that MS Dhoni will take a call on his playing career himself, and attested that he is a big fan of the wicket-keeper. Prasad, however, revealed that it was the selectors’ duty to identify and give chances to the next generation of cricketers.

It has been seven months since MS Dhoni last featured for India and his absence from the national team has been a talking point ever since the World Cup, with it initially being unclear whether Dhoni had taken a sabbatical on his own terms or was being ignored by the selectors. Whilst the initial belief was that Dhoni had opted out of the Windies tour post the World Cup, post the series, it became increasingly clear, that he went out of favour with the selectors. Further, he was overlooked to accommodate young Rishabh Pant.

Former chief selector MSK Prasad, who was relieved of his duty in January, has stated that he believes that Dhoni will take a call on his own playing career but attested that as selectors, it was their duty to encourage the next generation of young cricketers.

“About his career, he will take a call. As selectors, our duty is to move on and identify the next generation of players and keep giving them chances,” Prasad told Sportstar.

“As far as we are concerned, we are backing youngsters and giving them as many opportunities to settle well and play long. Mahi will take a decision for himself.”

Prasad, however, revealed that putting his professional shoes aside, he is a big fan of the wicket-keeper batsman and lauded the 38-year-old for his accolades, which includes a T20 World Cup, a 50-over World Cup and a Champions Trophy.

“As a panel member, if I keep professional duty aside, I am as big a fan of Dhoni as anyone else. He has achieved everything under the sun winning two World Cups, the Champions Trophy, the No. 1 Status in Tests. Nobody can question that.”

Dhoni's last appearance in an Indian shirt was against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, which ended in a heartbreaking defeat for the Men in Blue.