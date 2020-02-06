Karun Nair failed to perform after triple century, states MSK Prasad

Former BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has justified Karun Nair, who was in the limelight for his triple hundred but soon, fading away due to his poor form after. Prasad added that following the triple hundred against England in Chennai, there were only a string of poor scores.

MSK Prasad had an ordinary international career, having played only 17 One Day internationals and 6 Tests between 1999-2000, but has done commendable work during his four-year stint as the BCCI chairman. However, he wasn’t immune to questions regarding the selection and non-selection of many cricketers. One of the classic examples of this case is the one concerning Karun Nair. Prasad has termed it as a case of “ missed opportunities”. Nair, who scored a triple century against England at home in 2016, faced the axe soon after. But according to Prasad, it was justified with Nair’s poor form.

"With regard to Karun, after the triple century in the Test match against England, it was a case of missed opportunities. Even this year in Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments he hasn’t scored much. It has been a case of either a very big score or a string of poor scores that followed. Look at Shubman or Vihari’s consistency. At least you should be performing. Everyone talks about Karun’s triple but what after that? I wish Karun does well in Ranji to make a comeback,” Prasad was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Prasad has worked in the selection process of the team and ensured that there is a back-up to every key player in the team creating a strong bench strength as well.

"The top players are always on their toes, for the back-ups are ready to take over. Look at Mayank Agarwal. In the last five or six months he is a totally different cricketer. And, see how when Prithvi Shaw was given a chance, he scored a century. So, we take pride in the grooming process of young talent or what you call the bench strength,” he added.