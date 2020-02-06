IPL 2020 | Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL due to right elbow stress fracture

On Thursday, England and Wales Cricket Board announced that English pace sensation Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League with a stress fracture to his right elbow. The bowler was initially ruled out of the series against South Africa, with a view of getting back to fitness for the Sri Lankan tour. However, as things stand now, the board has confirmed that the bowler would be unavailable to play the game for at least four months.