IPL 2020 | Jofra Archer ruled out of IPL due to right elbow stress fracture

England and Wales Cricket Board, on Thursday, announced that Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the Sri Lankan tour and Indian Premier League 2020 after suffering a stress fracture to his right elbow. The pacer will now commence an injury rehabilitation with the medical team for a speedy recovery.
“Archer underwent further scans on his injured right elbow yesterday in the UK which confirmed a low grade stress fracture,” confirmed ECB in a statement on Thursday.
They also revealed that the bowler would now commence the official rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team. Archer’s injury comes as a huge blow to the Rajasthan Royals, who were hopeful of a quick return from the injury against South Africa. The decision of whether the franchise would seek in a replacement for the Englishman is yet to be confirmed by the franchise.
“England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season,” the statement added.
“He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series.”
