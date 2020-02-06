IND vs NZ  | Was nice to keep composure at end and get over the line, shares Tom Latham

Tom Latham was pleased with the way his side chased down the daunting total, overjoyed at the fact that they were able to get across the line comfortably given their recent slumps. He pointed out that it’s their bowlers who need to step up, and praised Ross Taylor for his valiant knock.

It was a fine fine performance by New Zealand to outdo India at Seddon Park, coming off a 5-0 whitewash in the T20 series. The Kiwi’s chased down a daunting total of 347 comfortably against a rusty looking Indian bowling attack as vetran batter Ross Taylor led the line with an unbeaten ton.

Chasing a big total, stand in Kiwi skipper Tom Latham chipped in with a blistering knock of 69 off 48 to assist Taylor set up the big win. Latham was very pleased with the way the Blackcaps approached the big total while also admitting that their bowlers shouldn't have leaked as many runs in the first place.

“A great performance from the guys. It was nice to keep our composure at the end and get across the line. For us it was about building partnerships. The total was a little more than what we would have liked to chase. But we managed to get off to a good start and keep wickets in hand,” Latham said at the post-match presentation after the 4-wicket victory, reported Cricbuzz.

The Canterbury lad couldn't help but praise Taylor for his valiant knock which laid the cornerstone of the win as he also pointed out how lethal an attacking left-right combination can be. Latham clearly expected more from his bowlers, as he naturally should after a disastrous performance and admitted that they'd need to come back with a much-improved effort in the final two games.

“We saw how hard it was to defend with the left-right combination. It's nice to make winning contributions. The way Ross played was fantastic. We weren't quite where we wanted to be with the ball. So we got to improve and hopefully we will play the perfect game at Eden Park.”

1-0 up in the three match ODI rubber, New Zealand march on to Eden Park, Auckland, to face the Men in Blue on Saturday (February 8) in the second of the three ODIs.