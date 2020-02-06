IND vs NZ | Need to give Shivam Dube more time to perform, feels Yuvraj Singh

According to Yuvraj Singh, Dube needs time to churn out performances after failing miserably during the T20I's against New Zealand. The southpaw also admitted that Hardik Pandya's comeback doesn't guarantee success as it will be difficult for him to bowl fast after coming back from a back injury.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come out in defense of young all-rounder Shivam Dube who has come under immense pressure recently due to his mediocre performances both with the willow and cherry in India's ongoing tour of New Zealand. Dube bowled that infamous over in the fifth and final T20I where he conceded 34 runs, with fans getting under Dube’s skin on social media.

The former gracious left-hander feels, Dube has talent but needs to be given time to perform at the big stage. Yuvraj also stated that Hardik’s comeback doesn't guarantee success as all-rounder will be coming back after a lengthy lay off due to back injury.

“Shivam Dube I think is a good talent, but you have to give him time, Hardik is coming back from a back injury, and bowling fast after a back injury is going to be tough. So I don’t know how Hardik will turn out,” said Yuvraj, quotes Hindustan Times

Looking at Dube, you have to give the guy a bit of time and we will see in the future who comes out with the consistent performances,” he added.

So far in his short international career, Dube has flattered to deceive by scoring only 105 runs in 13 outings for the Men in Blue in T20Is with the highest score of 54. The bowling stats are abysmal, picking up 5 wickets and going for over 10 runs per over.

