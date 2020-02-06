IND vs NZ | Kuldeep Yadav has technical flaw in his action, reveals Maninder Singh

Former Indian Cricketer Maninder Singh has said that Kuldeep Yadav has a technical flaw, that needs looking into, which can result in something negative soon. The left-arm spinner, who was hit for 84 in his 10 overs getting just 2 wickets in the first ODI, has been struggling with his form.

Kuldeep Yadav, who has been the star for the Indian side, in the spin department alongside Yuzvendra Chahal is struggling to keep up to his reputation. The wrist spinner back in 2018 stuck 45 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 17.77 and economy rate of 4.64, was certainly in the form of his life. Kuldeep was being looked at as a promising talent for the Indian squad for 2019 ICC World Cup. However, the 25-year-old - who struggled in the IPL with just 4 wickets in 9 matches- had a forgettable World Cup, which resulted in him finding himself on the fringes yet again.

Now, Maninder Singh has pointed out the reason behind Kuldeep’s constant struggle in finding form. The former Indian cricketer has spotted a technical flaw in the Chinaman's bowling action and suggested that it should be taken care of soon, which will help Yadav regain his confidence and do well for his team.

“I have been saying this from the day when he became successful that Kuldeep has a technical flaw in his action and if that is not looked into he will get caught out soon. His front arm drops very quickly, because of which the life in the ball (the revolutions and pace on the ball) is not as much as it should be to sustain success,” opined Maninder Singh, reported Hindustan Times.

“He has got caught out now. He has played a lot of international cricket and people have seen his videos and they know what is his ball speed and with what speed it comes from the pitch.”

India are scheduled to play the second ODI against New Zealand, at Eden Park in Auckland, on February 8.