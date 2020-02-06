IND vs NZ | India should play Kuldeep-Chahal pair together, advises Harbhajan Singh

According to Harbhajan Singh, the Indian pair comprising Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal should play together in the rest of the two ODIs against New Zealand even if it means dropping Kedar Jadhav. The former Indian cricketer believes that the duo will b challenging for the hosts.

After winning the T20I series 5-0 against New Zealand, the visitors faced defeat in the first ODI as the New Zealand batsmen played all Indian bowlers comfortably. Harbhajan Singh that the hosts’ batting lineup is strong enough to tackle all fast bowlers that they face in home conditions. However, they’ll struggle against spin as usual, especially in the middle overs. And hence, it’s the veteran spinner’s advice that Virat Kohli plays his best legspinners, Kuldeep and Chahal - popularly known as KulCha. For that India would have to drop Kedar Jadhav.

“I would like to see both spinners playing together - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. This New Zealand team will play fast bowlers on any given day and they will take anyone on. But when it comes to playing spinners, it has always been a case for them. You can get those wickets in the middle overs. So I would like to see both the spinners play together. Maybe leave out Kedar Jadhav and play an extra spinner,” Singh told Star Sports, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson also agreed with Singh’s stance on this concern and believes India should play the legspinner duo in the second ODI, at the Eden Park in Auckland, on Saturday.

“I would like to see both the spinners play for the India side but I think that they will go with only one because of the small size of the ground in Auckland. I think they can bring in a quick or strengthen the batting a bit more with an all-rounder maybe,” Anderson added.