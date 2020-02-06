IND vs NZ | Gary Stead﻿​ and team deserve to take some workload off, defends David White

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has come in full support of head coach Gary Stead who faced a lot of backlash for leaving his duty midway of the India series. New Zealand faced a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of India and hence Stead’s midway break was all the more questioned.

Soon after the news of New Zealand head coach Gary Stead taking a midway break during the ongoing home series against India, wherein the hosts lost 5-0 recently, broke out there has been questioned asked. Prior to the T20I defeat at home, the Blackcaps also struggled in Australia following a 0-3 Test series loss.

However, New Zealand Cricket chief David White has, without any hesitation, come in defence of Stead. White revealed that the coach's mid-season break during the ongoing three-match ODI series was pre-planned.

“Of any sport in New Zealand, cricket has the most demands for time. These guys are away from home for a long time and we must manage their workload,” said NZC chief executive David White.

The disparagers have come hard on Stead for his break with the legendary cricket Jeremy Coney, denouncing him for deserting the team in its hour of need. Coney said that this was the most important season for New Zealand as it was facing the three Giants of world cricket.

“This is probably the most important season we’ve had for 10 years, with no Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and West Indies to feast on. We’re facing the three big boys (Australia, India, England) they were marmalised in Australia and it’s now five-zip at home. Wouldn’t you think the main coach and selector would be there? This is the job and this is the main part of the season. It’s ridiculous this is happening at this crunch time,” Coney told Radio Sport Breakfast.

Coney further expressed that if the coach was missing his family, he should be replaced before the T20 World Cup later this year.

“Would you call it desertion or would you just say it’s really bad look fellas? If I was (chief executive) David White I would say to myself, no I’m sorry Gary, you can wait a week.”If you are really finding it tough and have to be away from the family, let’s have a chat and find another coach for the T20 format.”

The Blackcaps will be facing India for the second One Day International in Auckland on February 8.