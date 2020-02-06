ICC U19 World Cup | India not hosting the tournament an ICC issue not BCCI's, opines Anirudh Chaudhry

Former BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry admitted that the U19 World Cup not being hosted in India is an issue from ICC and not a fault of the BCCI. He also admitted that profitability was never a concern for them to host the World Cup and commented outside India has been good for the development.

Despite India’s success in the U-19 format, the country has never been host to the U-19 Cricket World Cup in the history. The Indian side led by Priyam Garg just reached their third-consecutive finals in the U-19 format, and have a chance of retaining their title that they last won in 2018. Rumours have suggested that the BCCI did not take the decision of hosting the tournament due to the lack of revenues for the age-game.

However, former BCCI treasurer Chaudhry and secretary Niranjan Shah admitted that it was not because of probability that the Indian board that the country has not been a host in the U-19 tournament. Chaudhry also pointed out that the board has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is also non-profitable venture for the board.

“This question should be directed to the ICC. It depends on them how they wish to host and promote the U-19 World Cup. I don’t think a lack of profitability is a reason behind India not hosting it. The BCCI has been spending crores on domestic cricket, which is a non-profitable venture. The U19 World Cup not being held in India is more of an ICC matter than the BCCI being reluctant.” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

He, further, added that it is the ICC and their executive board that takes a decision regarding the allocation of the World Cups. The allocation has been done by the ICC till the 2023 edition of the tournament, and that is why he points out that India’s name is not there.

“The ICC’s Executive Board takes the call on the allocation of World Cups. The last time this was done was in 2014 when the cycle for 2015-2023 was announced. It appears that the BCCI never expressed willingness to host the junior event,” he added.

Shah agreed on what Chaudhry had said, and echoed in that lack of revenue is not a concern. He pointed out that taking the World Cup to countries like Malaysia and UAE helps in the promotion of the game for the ICC, and their development.

Shah said: “I don’t think we have anything against the U-19 World Cup. Lack of revenue is not the reason. It’s just that it is still to come to India. On the other hand, it has been good for our boys that they have won it in conditions they don’t encounter at home. It helps in their development. And taking it to places like Malaysia and UAE helps the promotion of the game.”