Bushfire charity match rescheduled to ensure best conditions for BBL final
Today at 11:19 AM
Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that the Bushfire Cricket Bash has been rescheduled to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval to ensure the best conditions for Saturday’s BBL 09 Final. The charity match will be held right after the Australia v England CommBank Tri-Series clash.
With Sydney's forecast for Sunday showing wet weather, CA was prompted to reschedule the game in order to maintain the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the KFC BBL 09 Final, which will go ahead as per schedule in Sydney on Saturday night.
The reschedule, however, means that Adam Gilchrist takes over the captaincy from Shane Warne, who has prior commitments that have ruled him out of featuring in the game. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, batsman Michael Hussey, and a number of the female stars who had been set to play will not be able due to prior commitments, according to the report on cricket.com.au.
Ricky Ponting will remain captain of the other XI, with the match proceeding as a T10 game as previously decided. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Courtney Walsh, Wasim Akram, Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Andrew Symonds and Shane Watson are all still set to be involved.
