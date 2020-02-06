Bushfire charity match rescheduled to ensure best conditions for BBL final

With Sydney's forecast for Sunday showing wet weather, CA was prompted to reschedule the game in order to maintain the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the KFC BBL 09 Final, which will go ahead as per schedule in Sydney on Saturday night.

The reschedule, however, means that Adam Gilchrist takes over the captaincy from Shane Warne, who has prior commitments that have ruled him out of featuring in the game. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke, batsman Michael Hussey, and a number of the female stars who had been set to play will not be able due to prior commitments, according to the report on cricket.com.au.