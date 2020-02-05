 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat ‘Super V’ Kohi’s flying efforts to run Henry Nicholls out

    The animated Television series on Virat Kohli has the kid suddenly turning himself to a superhero, named Super V, and does things that are not humanly possible. Today, he showed his Super V side on the field, with a direct hit flying hit that left everyone watching awestruck with the audacity.

    Close your eyes and imagine Virat Kohli on the field - pumping, celebrating like there is no tomorrow after the dismissal. Well, if you want to witness it in reality, then go on. This is exactly what happened today but with an added scent of his own vigour.

    On the third delivery of the 29th over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled an inswinging delivery to Ross Taylor who attempted a flick. The failure to bring his bat to face the ball at the right time resulted in an inside edge on the flick. Although a run was never on, Nicholls wanted to pinch a quick single and Taylor obliged.

    It was single with risk written all over it and at the first opportunity of sniffing a wicket, Virat Kohli, who was fielding at cover, ran fast in the direction of ball before making a flashy dive to his front. It was an audacious forward-sprint-and-dive no doubt and causing chaos between the duo. Wasting no time, the flying Kohli made an underarm throw towards the stumps because a conventional one would have allowed Nicholls more time to get back into the crease.

    Replays confirmed that Nicholls, who was batting beautifully on 78 off 82 balls, was indeed short, leaving New Zealand three down with a mountain to climb.

