Twitter reacts to Virat ‘Super V’ Kohi’s flying efforts to run Henry Nicholls out

It was single with risk written all over it and at the first opportunity of sniffing a wicket, Virat Kohli, who was fielding at cover, ran fast in the direction of ball before making a flashy dive to his front. It was an audacious forward-sprint-and-dive no doubt and causing chaos between the duo. Wasting no time, the flying Kohli made an underarm throw towards the stumps because a conventional one would have allowed Nicholls more time to get back into the crease.