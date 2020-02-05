 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by turn after another failure to tackle Ish Sodhi

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by turn after another failure to tackle Ish Sodhi

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:10 AM

    That Virat Kohli is 'terrible' against leg-spin doesn’t need any further reiteration but the pattern of dismissals has left a lot to be desired. Another thing that has remained unique though is his reaction to the dismissal each time ball sneaks through his gate to disturb the furniture behind.

    The King of centuries has been ported to the KL Rahul zone now, with half-centuries coming at will and centuries being dried up to a substantial degree. The last time Virat Kohli raised his bat to celebrate his century in 50-over cricket was almost a year ago and one can normally understand the frustration. However, what has been a bigger frustration than that is his ongoing trend of being dismissed against leg-spinners and the subsequent reaction he gives each time.

    After biding his time in the middle, when it was time for Virat Kohli to go big, Kiwi stand-in captain Tom Latham brought Ish Sodhi into the attack in the 28th over. Kohli, who despite batting slowly hardly looked in any sort of trouble, was happy to negotiate Sodhi’s floaty leg break, but was not prepared for a googly when Sodhi finally sent the 'Brahmastra'. 

    The ball pitched on a good length spot and ripped in just enough to sneak past the Indian skipper’s inside edge. That Kohli was forward prodding made things worse as the ball crashed in through the gap and smashed middle and leg stump to bring an end to his innings. It was another day but the same pattern repeated itself and such was the travesty that Kohli couldn’t even believe his luck, stood there for a good three seconds before taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

