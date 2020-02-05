Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by turn after another failure to tackle Ish Sodhi

Today at 10:10 AM
That Virat Kohli is 'terrible' against leg-spin doesn’t need any further reiteration but the pattern of dismissals has left a lot to be desired. Another thing that has remained unique though is his reaction to the dismissal each time ball sneaks through his gate to disturb the furniture behind.
The King of centuries has been ported to the KL Rahul zone now, with half-centuries coming at will and centuries being dried up to a substantial degree. The last time Virat Kohli raised his bat to celebrate his century in 50-over cricket was almost a year ago and one can normally understand the frustration. However, what has been a bigger frustration than that is his ongoing trend of being dismissed against leg-spinners and the subsequent reaction he gives each time.
After biding his time in the middle, when it was time for Virat Kohli to go big, Kiwi stand-in captain Tom Latham brought Ish Sodhi into the attack in the 28th over. Kohli, who despite batting slowly hardly looked in any sort of trouble, was happy to negotiate Sodhi’s floaty leg break, but was not prepared for a googly when Sodhi finally sent the 'Brahmastra'.
The ball pitched on a good length spot and ripped in just enough to sneak past the Indian skipper’s inside edge. That Kohli was forward prodding made things worse as the ball crashed in through the gap and smashed middle and leg stump to bring an end to his innings. It was another day but the same pattern repeated itself and such was the travesty that Kohli couldn’t even believe his luck, stood there for a good three seconds before taking the long walk back to the pavilion.
Just look at Kohli's reaction after getting out
KL Rahul after Kohli's dismissal
KL RAHUL in every match.— Amar Gawali (@Amar_gawali) February 5, 2020
. #NZvsIND #KLRahul #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/xmcrmfXFvQ
Kohli is on a century draught
Beginning from the World Cup, Virat Kohli has got to fifty 11 times but only twice he converted it into hundred (both vs WI in successive games).— Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) February 5, 2020
Before this, he had converted 14 of his 20 50+ scores into centuries. #NZvInd
Kohli has become a bunny to leg spinners #INDvNZ#NZvIND— Napunsak PSEUDOSECULARS❁ (@PDF_45) February 5, 2020
True Kohli fan
After Kohli Dismissal Sometimes i feel why I am Living😭 It hurts more than anything— Cricket Freak (@naveensurana05) February 5, 2020
The standards this man has set 🙏
I know it would be being harsh to Kohli. But what exactly happened to Kohli who goes on to get a hundred after he cross the 50 mark. He hasn't been able to convert lately, according to the standards he has set for himself.— Aditya (@adityavnathan) February 5, 2020
LoL
Reason behind Kohli's continuous failures to convert 50s to 100s pic.twitter.com/XQnZmz3IKl— PANT WILL RISE (@Dev_Tweetz) February 5, 2020
