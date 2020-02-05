Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli being stunned by turn after another failure to tackle Ish Sodhi

The King of centuries has been ported to the KL Rahul zone now, with half-centuries coming at will and centuries being dried up to a substantial degree. The last time Virat Kohli raised his bat to celebrate his century in 50-over cricket was almost a year ago and one can normally understand the frustration. However, what has been a bigger frustration than that is his ongoing trend of being dismissed against leg-spinners and the subsequent reaction he gives each time.