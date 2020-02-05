Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer scoring his maiden International ton

Today at 11:19 AM
In the ongoing ODI between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue's No. 4 Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden International century. Iyer built solid partnerships with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and guided India to a great total and fans on Twitter showered him with praise for the same.
Top knock!
Congratulations Iyer
Shreyas Iyer 100 🔥🔥 #indiavsnewzealand— chiranjeevi tharvathe yevarayina (@Deepu0124) February 5, 2020
Brilliant knock
Congratulations Shreyas Iyer On Your Maiden ODIs 100 🔥🔥#INDvNZ #ShreyasIyer— Dr Khushboo Kadri (@khushikadri) February 5, 2020
👉 103 runs— Karan Patil (@KaranPa72891036) February 5, 2020
👉 107 balls
👉 11 fours
👉 1 six
A brilliant inning from @ShreyasIyer15 comes to an end.
Well batted 👏#NZvIND #IndiaVsNewZealand #IndVNZ #ODI #ShreyasIyer #FantasyCricket #FantasySports pic.twitter.com/J03qgywQGK
#ShreyasIyer slams maiden century in 1st ODI cricket. #NZvsIND #Sakal #SakalTimes #news #viral #ViralNews #SakalNews #INDvNZhttps://t.co/vxEcwxKDfY pic.twitter.com/EP1IA7zX0B— Sakal Times (@sakaltimes) February 5, 2020
Good job Iyer
Highest Individual Score by an Indian Player at Seddon Park Hamilton In ODIs :— Atul Sharma (@atulrohinya) February 5, 2020
125* Virender Sehwag Vs Nz 2009
103 Shreyas Iyer Vs Nz 2020*
100 Shikhar Dhawan Vs Ire 2015
81 Sachin Tendulkar Vs Zim 1992#NZvIND #INDvNZ
K L Rahul justifying Kohli/TM's decision of playing him at no. 5— Shreyas 🦁 (@CricAdamant0) February 5, 2020
Looking Perfect 👌#INDvNZ
Shreyas scores his first ODI 💯, gets in to H’IYER’ league @StarSportsTamil #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ #StatsGuruNanee @ShreyasIyer15— Nanee (@Cricket_Nanee) February 5, 2020
True
As of today Shreyas Iyer has sealed the No.4 spot.— Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) February 5, 2020
the same management was sure about Rayudu, Vijay Shankar and Pant as well.
Hopefully they will give Shreyas a good run of at least 15-20 games before they decide to drop him. well done Shreyas. #IndvNZ
High praise
Well batted SS Iyer. Start of something big. #INDvNZ— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 5, 2020
