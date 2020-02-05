 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer scoring his maiden International ton

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:19 AM

    In the ongoing ODI between India and New Zealand, the Men in Blue's No. 4 Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden International century. Iyer built solid partnerships with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul and guided India to a great total and fans on Twitter showered him with praise for the same.

    Top knock!

    Maiden Int'l 💯...Top knock 🔥🔥 . . . . . . . . . . #cricket #cricketmatch #cricketfever #CricketSC #cricketfans #cricketlover #ShreyasIyer #iyer #kohli #Viratkohli #dhoni # rohitsharma #indianteam #teamindia #INDvNZ @shreyas41

    Congratulations Iyer

    Brilliant knock

    Good job Iyer

    True

    High praise

