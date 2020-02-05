Twitter reacts to Mohammed Shami's look of disbelief after umpire makes joke of LBW rule

While no one was serious about it, Langton Rusere, for reasons only known to him, raised his finger to sign the end of Nicholls’ tenure on the ground for the day. He was least concerned about the bounce and Shami knew that he was just lucky to be on the right side of the result. He had a picture of disdain on his face, not quite a picture of an individual who just took a wicket. As expected, Nicholls went for the review and the replay confirmed that the ball was indeed over a foot over the stumps.