Twitter reacts to Mohammed Shami's look of disbelief after umpire makes joke of LBW rule

Langton Rusere is not the most famous name on the umpiring circuit, for that he has only stood in just 12 ODI matches so far, but his decision today was just unbelievable. It was so damning that bowler Mohammed Shami even celebrated the wicket in disbelief, only to see the decision being reversed.
After creating a couple of chances in his first over, by solely moving the ball off the seam, Mohammed Shami looked the most threatening bowler for India in the first powerplay and almost came close to picking a wicket in the fourth over. But close is only close and never the bottom line but it seemed like the umpire was a big India fan.
On the fourth ball of the fourth over, Shami bowled a good length delivery which moved just enough to wrap on Henry Nicholls’ pads. The Kiwi opener wanted to go for the flick but the bounce strangled him and forced him to check his shot at the last second. As the ball struck his thigh and flew straight to the man at gully, Indian fielders, including Shami, had a mild appeal for the dismissal.
While no one was serious about it, Langton Rusere, for reasons only known to him, raised his finger to sign the end of Nicholls’ tenure on the ground for the day. He was least concerned about the bounce and Shami knew that he was just lucky to be on the right side of the result. He had a picture of disdain on his face, not quite a picture of an individual who just took a wicket. As expected, Nicholls went for the review and the replay confirmed that the ball was indeed over a foot over the stumps.
It was going miles over the wicket
Horrible decision
Umpiring standard in today's match#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/FpDW0vBXSe— Rohan K (@RoflMarathi_) February 5, 2020
One of the most BIZARRE leg before decision I’ve seen as of recent times. #INDvsNZ— Pranav Prasanna (@RedGeneral18) February 5, 2020
Poor umpiring
WTH that umpire was doing. Chalo out de hi deta hu#INDvsNZ— Ravikant Rai (@RavikantRai2) February 5, 2020
That's one of the worst decision i have seen in the recent time.— Paras Chaudhary (@ParasChaudhay) February 5, 2020
Standard of umpiring is a concern.#INDvsNZ
Can't believe that decision
That was an awful piece of umpiring. #NZvIND— Martin Partridge (@martypartridge) February 5, 2020
Hight! Poor, poor umpiring!#NZvIND— VIKASH KUMAR (@vkc1000) February 5, 2020
Rahul can do anything
Is there anything in the cricket field KL Rahul can't do. Mein to keh raha hoon umpiring bhi karwa lo— Maheshmello (@cheeku_254) February 5, 2020
*bowler bowled a wide*— Anirudh Pareek (@aniprk_007) February 5, 2020
Kl rahul be like:- Me khud Umpiring kar lega!!! pic.twitter.com/RHQybWM7Nf
Worst umpiring of all time? #NZvIND— Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) February 5, 2020
