Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group B - Abhinav Mukund hits double ton, puts TN in command

Abhinav Mukund continued his celebration of completing 10,000 first-class runs by hitting a double century to put Tamil Nadu in command against Baroda. Elsewhere, strong batting displays helped Karnataka, Railways, and Saurashtra gain the initiative over their eighth round opponents.

TN sniff massive win against Baroda

Riding on the back of Mukund’s double ton and some late fireworks by M Mohammed — who had previously taken a seven-fer in Baroda’s first innings — Tamil Nadu posted 490 for seven in their first bout. Mukund’s 206 included 34 fours, while Mohammed hit five fours and three sixes en route a 56-ball 54. Senior man Dinesh Karthik made a quickfire 49, while spinners Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, and Yusuf Pathan all picked up two wickets each for the hosts. Second time out, Baroda’s openers Kedar Devdhar and Ahmadnoor Pathan safely negotiated the 10 remaining overs, reaching 10 for no loss at stumps — trailing the visitors by 306 runs.

Sheldon Jackson helps Saurashtra to the brink of lead

After dismissing Mumbai for 262 early in the day, Saurashtra lost an early wicket before a half-century stand between Harvik Desai and Divyaraj Chauhan. However, the duo fell quickly in a brief spell before lunch, leaving the hosts at 77 for three and the tie in the balance. However, a solid 82-run stand between Jackson and skipper Arpit Vasavada helped last year’s runners-up inch ahead in the game. Vasavada fell four short of his fifty, but Jackson carried on — hitting 10 fours and a six en route his 85 — and took Saurashtra within 23 runs of Mumbai’s total. At stumps, the hosts were 257 for six with Chirag Jani well settled in the middle on 45.

Karnataka post 426, MP under pressure

Despite losing both their overnight batsmen Ravikumar Samarth (108) and Krishnamurthy Siddharth (62) early in the day, Karnataka extended their stronghold over their visitors courtesy of half-centuries from all-rounders Shreyas Gopal and Krishnappa Gowtham. While Gopal’s mellow 50 included seven fours, Gowtham’s 68-ball 82 included seven fours and four sixes. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 426 — 73 of those runs being extras. In reply, MP lost opener Rajat Patidar for nought, before Rameez Khan and Yash Dubey put on a patient 50-run stand. At stumps, they reached 60 for two — still trailing Karnataka by 366 runs — with skipper Shubham Sharma joining Dubey at the crease.

Arindam Ghosh century gives Railways lead

After a half-century stand to open the innings, Himachal came back into the match by reducing Railways to 88 for three — all wickets falling to Akash Vashist. Then Ghosh and wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Mor stringed 50 runs to the total together, before a 129-run stand ensued between Ghosh and Mahesh Rawat. Rawat fell for a well-made 60, which included seven fours, while Ghosh went on to complete his century, hitting eight fours and four sixes in the process, and remained unbeaten at stumps. The hosts finished day two at 291 for five, eight clear of Himachal’s first-innings total.