KL Rahul will eventually go back to opening in ODIs too, feels Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan has reckoned that India’s new versatile option KL Rahul will eventually go back to his favoured role of opening the innings in ODIs. However, the former pacer feels Rahul needs to work on improving his fitness to do the role of a middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper well.

Once Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the second ODI against Australia last month with a concussion injury, India had two choices: bring a replacement keeper in or go with Rahul, who has only performed the role in a limited sense. Kohli and Co. went for the latter — and boy, did India stumble onto a fix for the balance of the ODI lineup by mistake. Though Rahul produced a match-winning 52-ball 80 and impressed with his glovework, the Karnataka-man has himself said that he would prefer opening the innings eventually.

“I think they will eventually go back to KL Rahul opening the innings. He himself has said that he is more comfortable there,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz Live.

In the meanwhile, at least for the three ODIs in New Zealand, Rahul has work to do on his fitness to play both roles to full effect. According to Zaheer, it will be down to the 27-year-old to shape his career the way he wants.

“Right now, fitness is something he has to work on. You’ve seen in the past also, where someone like Adam Gilchrist used to play that role — and he was physically ready for it. I think it’s just about KL Rahul being physically ready. He should start moving in that direction. He has to be able to show that to his captain and the management and continue with the kind of form he has been showing. It’s up to him to figure out what is the right way forward for himself,” Zaheer added.