IND vs NZ | Nice to be out in the middle and finish it off for New Zealand, admits Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor, in the post-match presentation of the first ODI, revealed that the century was all the more special because he was out there till the end and successfully completed the chase. Taylor, also yielded that Seddon Park has always been a special venue throughout his 14-year career.

After India inflicted a 5-0 whitewash on New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, the hosts had to hit back in the following ODI series. The visitors were able to post a big-looking total of 347 after they were asked to bat first by New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tom Latham. While a fairly high number of injuries had the New Zealand team reduced, especially the bowling department, the batting seemed fine after Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill started off with an 85-run partnership.

Debutant Tom Blundell fell cheaply but Ross Taylor and Nicholls carried on the chase with ease in the next 10 overs. Taylor again found a strong partnership in Latham and by the time the latter was dismissed, adding 69 off 48, New Zealand already were in a commanding position with 309/4 after 41.4 overs. Taylor went on to score a hundred and hit the winning runs, with four wickets in hand and 11 balls remaining, for New Zealand.

“It has been an interesting summer, so as to speak, good to get across the line. To restrict them under 350, gave us a chance. We were fortunate with the right-left combination and we targeted the short leg-side boundary. Tom [Latham] released the pressure of me,” Taylor said at the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

While Taylor scored his 21st career hundred, it was his fourth at the Seddon Park where the veteran batsman sports quite a remarkable record. In 19 matches, Taylor amassed 871 runs averaging 62.21 at the said venue. The seniormost Kiwi batsman said that it was a special feeling to have finished the game for the team after having failed in the preceding T20Is, wherein the hosts came excruciatingly close to a win but choked in the end.

“I told my boys Hamilton is like sleeping in my bed. It's been a happy hunting ground for me. Southee said you can take the bed with you. You try not to have a hangover, but nice to be there at the end to finish it off after I got out thrice towards the end in the T20 series,” he added.