IND vs NZ | India fined for slow over-rate for third successive match

After facing defeat in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton, India has been fined for slow over-rate for the third successive match of this tour. Earlier, Team India were slapped with a 40% and 20% match-fee concession in the fourth and fifth T20I for the same breach of ICC’s rules.

Despite whitewashing New Zealand 5-0, at their home, in the recently concluded T20I series India - the winners- walked out with a fine in the last two games for maintaining slow over-rate. While the charge was 40% match fee in the fourth T20I, India lost 20% match-fee in the fifth and final game of the series.

India were found making the same mistake in the first ODI, at the Seddon Park, as they were a massive four overs short of the ideal target.

The matter was brought to light by on-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere and Match Referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown regularized the charges.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,” ICC said in the media release.

New Zealand won the first ODI by four wickets (with 11 balls remaining) and the second ODI will be played at the Eden Park, in Auckland, on Saturday.