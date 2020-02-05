ICC U-19 World Cup | Think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament, feels Priyam Garg

After thumping Pakistan by 10 wickets in the ICC U-19 World Cup semi-final, Priyam Garg believes that India possesses the best bowling attack at the World Cup. Garg has also praised India's opening duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena, saying their understanding helps them score runs.

It was a day of utter dominance for India - bat and ball - ensuring their third consecutive berth in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup. While the openers - Jaiswal and Saxena - hardly broke a sweat to chase down the modest target of 173 runs, it was the bowlers who broke new ground. Kartik Tyagi was excellent with the old ball, dishing out yorkers at will while moving the ball both ways upfront.

His dismissal of Irfan Khan with a peach yorker was a classic for the ages and the captain is really happy by the commendable act of the entire bowling unit, complimented by Akash Singh, Sushant Mishra, and Atharva Ankolekar.

"Happy here. It is just one step closer to what we want to achieve. I think our bowling attack is the best in this tournament. Our quicks bowl 140+ and our spinners do complement them really well," Garg said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

With a minuscule target of 173 runs to chase down, the Indian opening duo was all casual about it, taking the game deep while making sure they were never behind the eight ball. Yashasvi Jaiswal's change in gear - he played second fiddle to his Dadar Union teammate Divyaansh Saxena and then took charge of the attack - was the signs of maturity of a young cricket. With an average of 208.00 in the tournament so far, he has already sent the warning signs for the to-be finalists while Saxena is not far behind. Garg used the opportunity to shower praise on the Mumbai duo.

"It isn't the first time that the openers are playing like this. They have been doing it for the last one year, they come from the same state, they understand each other and have good understanding while running between the wickets," Garg added.