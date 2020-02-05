ICC U19 World Cup | India's future is in safe hands, feels Shoaib Akhtar

According to Shoaib Akhtar, the India U-19 team is in safe hands after the way they performed against Pakistan in the semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup. The former Pakistan cricketer also guaranteed Yashasvi Jaiswal will go places and surely represent India senior men's team in future.

The veteran bowler Shoaib Akhtar had lavish praise for Team India after they thumped Pakistan by 10 wickets in the Under 19 world cup semifinal at Potchefstroom. After Indian bowlers bowled out the men in green for a low total of 172, the two openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divayansh paired up to polish off the target without being separated and finished off the job in less than 36 overs. This was India's fourth successive win over Pakistan in U19 World Cup face-offs.

"They won it and won it comprehensively. Indian team deserves praise and they must be told that there are some players in your team who will surely represent India the future. I am very happy to see that India's future is in the right hands," Akhtar was quoted as saying by TOI.

Akhtar heaped praises on Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a magnificent century, and asked the Pakistan players to learn from Indian batsman. Jaiswal made it all the way to the India U19 team despite starting from extremely humble beginnings. The southpaw innings was all about class and timing but the thing stuck about him was his temperament to stay there in the middle right till the end. The gritty left-hander scored a patient 105 runs off 113 deliveries which included 8 fours and four sixes.

"India's boy Jaiswal, he left his village to come to Mumbai and used to sleep in milk dairies. He has scored two centuries in U19 cricket. Jaiswal used to sell pani-puri in the morning. He sold pani-puris in the morning. He sold it to his teammates to have food on his plate,” Akhtar added.

"Imagine this kind of a guy, who will be street smart and will fight for his place. Rajasthan Royals brought Jaiswal and remember my words that Jaiswal is going to go places. He has the power, passion, and interest for the game. He will represent the senior team, this is a guarantee. Saxena also played well."

After progressing to the final, India will wait to play the winners of Bangladesh and New Zealand, scheduled on Thursday, in Potchefstroom.