Showed during BBL that I’m not fazed by short balls anymore, says Glenn Maxwell

Australia's Glenn Maxwell believes that he showed during the current Big Bash season that he has addressed his problem of short-pitched bowling and has said that it doesn't faze him anymore. Maxwell has been picked for both Australia’s ODI and T20I squad for the upcoming South Africa series.

The last 12 months in Maxwell’s life has been a roller-coaster ride of sorts. From being part of Australia’s World Cup squad in England to taking a break to look after his mental health to now captaining Melbourne Stars through to a Big Bash play-off. In the meanwhile, the 31-year-old has worked on improving his own game against short balls.

"I think I've shown during this BBL (Big Bash League) that it doesn't really faze me that much at the moment. I know that in one-day cricket you get a few extra bumpers an over, that's fine. But it was probably something I did need to address, and when you have so much scrutiny it can be quite wearing on you. You're trying hard, trying to find a way to fix it," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

In fact, it is Maxwell’s good form in the Big Bash League — where he has amassed 350 runs in the tournament so far — that has helped his comeback into the national team’s white-ball setup. As far as the Victorian is concerned, he has simply focused on making calculated decisions on the field.

"I just feel like I'm a bit better at being able to deal with it, choosing which ones to score off and which ones to play, and that does come back to being a bit more still and being able to make a more calculated decision at the crease," Maxwell added.

