BAN VS ZIM | Awaiting selectors' nod to play against Zimbabwe, reveals Mohammad Saifuddin

Yesterday at 10:31 PM
All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin on Tuesday said he was eyeing to make a return to international cricket during Bangladesh’s forthcoming limited-over series against Zimbabwe next month. Saifuddin has been out of all forms of cricket since September last year after he aggravated a back injury that sidelined him for four months. He missed Bangladesh’s following Twenty20 international series against India after multiple scans confirmed the persistent injury would take more time to heal.
The speedster was seen bowling in the nets on Tuesday and the BCB medical department has instructed him to play in the third round of Bangladesh Cricket League which is also the country's lone franchise-based first-class competition.
''I heard that I have been given medical clearance. If the selectors think about my selection, I can say that I am ready. After a long time, I bowled with full rhythm. I was worried about line, length and accuracy but everything was good. I still have one week. The BCB physios told me to play the third round of BCL. I hope I will be able to increase my fitness in the next one week," as quoted by Cricbuzz.
The 23-year old then could not to take part in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League as well as Bangladesh’s three-match Twenty20 international series against Pakistan last month after he failed to fully recover from the injury. Bangladesh are scheduled to play one Test, three ODIs, and two T20s at home in February- March.
