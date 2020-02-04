Will never forget the semi-final hundred, states Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose unbeaten hundred against Pakistan propelled the team into the final, revealed that he will never forget the hundred and labeled the knock as a dream come true. Jaiswal further stated that this was just the beginning and admitted that he'd to work hard to sustain the success.

Yashvi Jaiswal scored a magnificent yet patient hundred against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Under 19 world Cup semi-finals in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, thus, in turn, propelling the team into Sunday's final. The southpaw finished it off in style by hitting a six which helped India go past a mediocre total of 172 with all 10 wickets intact. The left-hander was in cloud nine while receiving the Man of the Match award and expressed his feeling blatantly without holding back, just like his batting.

"It is a dream come true for me. Really happy with what I did for my country, I can't express it in words. I'll never forget that I scored a hundred in the World Cup against Pakistan. It is just the start though, I have to work really hard in the future as well," Jaiswal said in the post-match presentation, reported Cricbuzz.

The chase was never easy, but the duo of Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena showed great composure and mixed caution with aggression as their partnership helped India achieve their fourth successive win against Pakistan in U19 World Cups. There was a phase when Jaiswal looked tired and jaded but the calm head of Saxena took the pressure off him by rotating the strike and putting bad balls away to the boundaries.

The 18-year-old revealed that both he and his partner Saxena took a conscious approach to stay put in the middle and further thanked the rest of the team, the support staff and the fans for the support that was lent to him.

"We (Saxena and me) were talking amongst ourselves that we needed to stay on the wicket. They bowled well initially and we had to see it out. All of us, our support staff, physio, manager, they put in the effort and I want to thank all the Indians who prayed for us. We will try our best in the finals," the youngster concluded.

India will play the winner of Bangladesh and New Zealand, the second semi-final, at Potchefstroom on Sunday, February 9.