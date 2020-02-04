Will do my best to be fit and available for Zimbabwe Test selection, admits Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has confirmed his availability for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, saying that he will do the best from his part. Rahim had pulled out of the Pakistan tour and has been nursing a hamstring injury preventing him from playing domestic cricket.

Once done with rehabilitation, the 32-year-old will play in the second round of the Bangladesh Cricket League and use that as a preparation phase for the Zimbabwe series that follows.

"I have a fitness test tomorrow or the day after and if everything is okay, I will play in the second round of BCL. There is no reason why I won't play against Zimbabwe. I am preparing myself accordingly. I will be fit and will be available for selection. Whether I will be selected or not is not in my hands but I will try to play against Zimbabwe and not only the Test but we have a full-fledged series against Zimbabwe and I will try to be available for all the formats. I will try to do well if I get selected," Mushfiqur told Cricbuzz on Monday.

Earlier chief selector Minhajul Abedin had stated that Bangladesh will retain the same squad they announced for the first Test against Pakistan for the following two Tests — the Zimbabwe Test and the second Test against Pakistan. Meanwhile, head coach Russell Domingo has also been emphasizing the need for continuity in terms of selection.

"If I am not selected for this series [against Zimbabwe] then I will try to perform so that I can be available for the next series. I will only act according to the way they want and if they take such decision [of dropping me] then I will ask why and take steps so that I can make a comeback in the following series,” Rahim said.

While some reports had suggested that the BCB was unhappy with Rahim pulling out of the Pakistan tour, board president Nazmul Hassan — who had previously offered players the option of not going to Pakistan — came out publicly criticising Rahim later. However, the senior pro is keen to prove his value to the team.

"I am not a big cricketer like Tamim and Shakib and I always think myself as a small player. Like I always say, I only plan about how to get a chance to play in the next series. So it was not embarrassing for me; rather it looked normal as they are saying what they are thinking. If they think that I can add value to the team than they will pick me in the upcoming series,” Rahim added.