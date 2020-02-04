 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's century powering India into U19 WC Final

    BCCI

    Twitter reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's century powering India into U19 WC Final

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:53 PM

    He was the biggest name and story in the team heading into the tournament, and boy didn't he live up to his reputation today. 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 in the semis against Pakistan to propel India into the final, and Twitterati went berserk over the youngster's display.

    What a way to bring up the century!

    Terrific victory over Pakistan.🔥🔥

    Hopefuly!

    Outstanding performance!

    Pure talent!

    I'm gonna tell my kids about Yashsavi Jaiswal!

    He is an absolute beauty!

    India's future is in safe hands!

    Finishing with a six still reminds everyone of Dhoni! :D

