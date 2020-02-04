Twitter reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's century powering India into U19 WC Final

Today at 7:53 PM
He was the biggest name and story in the team heading into the tournament, and boy didn't he live up to his reputation today. 18-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 105 in the semis against Pakistan to propel India into the final, and Twitterati went berserk over the youngster's display.
What a way to bring up the century!
Moment raises by yashasvi jaiswal clinical performance by the Indian team well deserved pic.twitter.com/FuuTMHWfNJ— Rella Shiva Tej (@tej_rella) February 4, 2020
Terrific victory over Pakistan.🔥🔥
India beat Pakistan by 10 wicket 💪— Sharmi (@sharmisidd) February 4, 2020
💯 for #YashasviJaiswal 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥what a performance, what a inning
You are inspiration to many #U19CWC #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WWXzK6lNOe
Hopefuly!
Yashasvi Jaiswal should play for the National Team by the End of this year👌👌👌👌👌👌#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #ICCU19WorldCup— NSR (@Nandan_) February 4, 2020
Outstanding performance!
With the help of #yashasvijaiswal's match winning Innings of 105 runs, Indian U19 Team Comprehensively clinched the Semi Final of #U19CWC 2020 by 10 wickets and advanced to the finals. 🇮🇳 Wishing India U19 all the best for the big game. #INDvsPAK #U19CWC #U19WorldCup #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/so0AnjuegH— Shadev Pundir (@PundirShadev) February 4, 2020
Pure talent!
One of the best innings in under 19 #yashasvijaiswal you are a great talent ... bless you boy— Devendra Sharma (@jhumdev) February 4, 2020
Yashasvi Jaiswal..want an innings.. congratulations #TeamIndia...and All The Best for the finals.. #INDvPAK #U19CWC— Pragati (@pragati712) February 4, 2020
I'm gonna tell my kids about Yashsavi Jaiswal!
Yashasvi Jaiswal 😍😍😍— 乁( •_• )ㄏ (@ItsAmR__) February 4, 2020
What a Player, What a Journey!
Take a bow 👌
He is an absolute beauty!
#U19CWC #U19WorldCup #INDvPAK #yashasvijaiswal pic.twitter.com/6NLcFdlA65— Atulraj (@Atulraj67361269) February 4, 2020
India's future is in safe hands!
India enter the #U19CWC final 🇮🇳👏— Ashish Deshmukh (@ashish_bjp4_ind) February 4, 2020
Yashasvi Jaiswal's 105* helps his side beat 🇵🇰 by 10 wickets 👌
#CricketMeriJaan @cricketworldcup
Finishing with a six still reminds everyone of Dhoni! :D
under 19 world semi final— Yogi (@shubhamyogi007) February 4, 2020
finished in dhoni style.#yashasvijaiswal #U19CWC #INDvPAK #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pQsoRiZnSx
