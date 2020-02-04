Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's annoyance at wrong batsman getting out after comical run out

Today at 4:11 PM
Fielding mix-ups and Pakistan are a never-ending love story and who enjoys it more than their biggest rivals, precisely any Indian side. But this time, during the U-19 World cup semifinal, India was rather disappointed after getting the wrong batsman out as both batters ran at the same end.
With the final game just one step away, it’s the junior teams that have carried on the legacy of tight competitions between India and Pakistan. As usual, any other game between the two teams is as special as the finals of any major tournament. Adding to the drama and excitement was Pakistan’s tendency, across all teams, to cause mix-ups on the field. But the unusual thing was India’s distress instead of a more-expected excitement.
Batting on 9 off 15, Qasim Akram whipped a shot off Ravi Bishnoi’s ball to the cover. But the batsman at the non-striker’s end, Rohail Nazir was hesitant to take the single. However, he did make his run towards the other end as Akram was already reaching the non-striker’s end. But soon Rohail realised that the fielder at cover had grabbed the ball and that meant danger.
As the fielder threw the ball to the keeper, Rohail was already on his way back to the non-striker’s end. And a persistent Qasim refused to change his direction and ran towards the same end as his partner. The race was now against each other and Rohail just made it on time as Bishnoi, at the bowler’s end, took off the bails with the ball. The mix-up was comical for the spectators, but turned out to be frustrating for both teams as Bishnoi was clearly disappointed after it was Rohail - the more set batsman with 41 off 68 at the point - who made it safe and Qasim walked back to the pavilion.
Like Mankad, this type of run out where two batsmen are at the same end should be named "Pakistan"
February 4, 2020
That was hilarious
That Run-Out. Classic. Both trying to make their ground....at the same end. 😝😂 #IndvPak #U19CWC— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 4, 2020
The baton is passed
Nazir-Qasim just did an Inzi-Youhana here!!@CricSubhayan @robin_rounder #INDvPAK— Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) February 4, 2020
Ye Pakistani Senior and Junior Dono equal hai, Same style mei Run out Hote hai😂#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK— 🌙 (@ChandniGovind) February 4, 2020
Can't agree more
No matter the day, game, format, decade.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) February 4, 2020
Pakistan will always have a run out in an important game with both batsmen at one end.#INDvPAK #U19CWC #U19WorldCup
Hahah school boy run out - Qasim gone but Bishnoi not happy 😂😂😂 #INDvPAK #U19CWC— Mumbai Indians (@catch_akram) February 4, 2020
Just Pakistan things
A Pakistan cricket match ending without a silly & funny run-out is a shame in their cricketing culture. #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK— 𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐈𝐑𝐀𝐓 🤹 (@GOATKingKohli) February 4, 2020
Both batsman at the same end lol— Gandhi kannan🏄 (@gandhi_offcl) February 4, 2020
Pakistan doing Pakistani thing #INDvPAK #U19CWC
Carrying forward the legacy
This Rohail-Qasim runout felt like it was @ImamUlHaq12 runout but without him!! Maybe those players wanted to pay homage to him!! #JustAJoke very bad runout at this stage. #INDvPAK #U19CWC #FutureStars— TheCricFix (@TheCricFix) February 4, 2020
Here we go again 😂😂😂😂 #INDvPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/6Uwfzg255O— ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) February 4, 2020
The Run-Out Legacy!#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/zFm1TEnDjv— Manish 🏏 (@IManish311) February 4, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Rohail Nazir
- Priyam Garg
- Ravi Bishoni
- Yashasvi Jaiswal
- Icc U 19 World Cup
- India U 19 Cricket Team
- Pakistan U 19 Cricket Team
- India Cricket Team
- Pakistan Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.