Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's annoyance at wrong batsman getting out after comical run out

As the fielder threw the ball to the keeper, Rohail was already on his way back to the non-striker’s end. And a persistent Qasim refused to change his direction and ran towards the same end as his partner. The race was now against each other and Rohail just made it on time as Bishnoi, at the bowler’s end, took off the bails with the ball. The mix-up was comical for the spectators, but turned out to be frustrating for both teams as Bishnoi was clearly disappointed after it was Rohail - the more set batsman with 41 off 68 at the point - who made it safe and Qasim walked back to the pavilion.