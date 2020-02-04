 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Ravi Bishnoi's annoyance at wrong batsman getting out after comical run out

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:11 PM

    Fielding mix-ups and Pakistan are a never-ending love story and who enjoys it more than their biggest rivals, precisely any Indian side. But this time, during the U-19 World cup semifinal, India was rather disappointed after getting the wrong batsman out as both batters ran at the same end.

    With the final game just one step away, it’s the junior teams that have carried on the legacy of tight competitions between India and Pakistan. As usual, any other game between the two teams is as special as the finals of any major tournament. Adding to the drama and excitement was Pakistan’s tendency, across all teams, to cause mix-ups on the field. But the unusual thing was India’s distress instead of a more-expected excitement. 

    Batting on 9 off 15, Qasim Akram whipped a shot off Ravi Bishnoi’s ball to the cover. But the batsman at the non-striker’s end, Rohail Nazir was hesitant to take the single. However, he did make his run towards the other end as Akram was already reaching the non-striker’s end. But soon Rohail realised that the fielder at cover had grabbed the ball and that meant danger. 

    As the fielder threw the ball to the keeper, Rohail was already on his way back to the non-striker’s end. And a persistent Qasim refused to change his direction and ran towards the same end as his partner. The race was now against each other and Rohail just made it on time as Bishnoi, at the bowler’s end, took off the bails with the ball. The mix-up was comical for the spectators, but turned out to be frustrating for both teams as Bishnoi was clearly disappointed after it was Rohail - the more set batsman with 41 off 68 at the point - who made it safe and Qasim walked back to the pavilion. 

    Like Mankad, this type of run out where two batsmen are at the same end should be named "Pakistan"

    That was hilarious

    The baton is passed

    Can't agree more

    Just Pakistan things

    Carrying forward the legacy

