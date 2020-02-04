Short balls don’t really faze me now, reveals Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell revealed that short balls, which has been a constant fiend to him in international cricket, do not bother him now. Maxwell, who has been in superb touch returning from his sabbatical, shared that he is being calculative with his shots lately, which has been paying rich dividends.

A superb season in the Big Bash League (BBL) has earned Glenn Maxwell a comeback into the Australian ODI side after being omitted from the India tour. A poor World Cup campaign put the destructive batter out of the side before a combination of poor performances from his replacement Ashton Turner and an impressive BBL run of his own paved way for his return as the all-rounder was named in both the T20 and ODI sides for the South Africa series.

Maxwell revealed that the short ball, his sworn enemy which has troubled him for long, no longer bothers him. The Victorian lad pointed out that it was something which needed mending and after some much-needed scrutiny, he finally has found a fix to it.

"I think I've shown during this BBL (Big Bash League) that it doesn't really faze me that much at the moment. I know that in one-day cricket you get a few extra bumpers an over, that's fine," Maxwell was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

"But it was probably something I did need to address, and when you have so much scrutiny it can be quite wearing on you. You're trying hard, trying to find a way to fix it," he added.

Apart from amassing 350 runs in the BBL, Maxwell has been impressive in the way he has led the Melbourne Stars this season. Maxwell shared that he is being more calculative in the middle lately, a move which is paying off.

"I just feel like I'm a bit better at being able to deal with it, choosing which ones to score off and which ones to play, and that does come back to being a bit more still and being able to make a more calculated decision at the crease," he said.

Australia will take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs, the first of which will be a T20I, played on February 21.