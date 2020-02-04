SA vs AUS | Fantastic to have Glenn Maxwell back in Australian squad, admits Trevor Hohns

National selector Trevor Hohns has confirmed that Australia have recalled the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, and Jhye Richardson for the tour of South Africa later this month. While Matthew Wade has also been recalled to the T20 side, BBL top-scorer Marcus Stoinis will be on standby.

Maxwell makes his return to Australian colours for the first time since he took a break from cricket owing to mental health. He joins the squad after having enjoyed a dominant Big Bash campaign as captain of the Melbourne Stars. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been recalled to both squads for the first time since he fractured his hand during a Sheffield Shield match.

"It is fantastic to have Glenn back in both squads given his brilliant form in the middle order for the Stars along with his results with the ball. Glenn was one of the first picked in the most recent T20 team at the start of the summer, prior to his break from the game. The same can be said for Mitch. He has been in tremendous touch with the bat for the Scorchers since his return from injury and is now back bowling well. His performances warranted inclusion in the area he operates as a powerful middle-order batsman and handy bowler,” national selector Trevor Hohns said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

However, there was no room for Maxwell’s team-mate Stoinis, who finds himself behind the likes of David Warner and Aaron Finch after being recast by the Stars as a top-order batsman. Instead, the panel, which included its newest member George Bailey, recalled Wade into the T20 squad, as he offers a more flexible option. Hohns did confirm that the Stars' opener Stoinis is placed as a standby player and only misses out due to the power-packed top order for Australia.

"Matthew Wade is also in red hot form with the bat. He is a very strong fielder; and a great person to have in any team. He can also substitute as wicketkeeper if required. Marcus Stoinis is a standby player for each squad and was unlucky to miss out due to the makeup of the current top order. It is terrific to have a backup player of his calibre in such good form,” Hohns said.

Young pacer Richardson has been rewarded with a recall to the T20 squad after his impressive run in the BBL in what was overall, a failed campaign for the Perth Scorchers.

"Jhye Richardson also returns to the T20 side from injury with his performances demanding inclusion. He is a terrific young player who has been sensational in all forms of the game; and is an extremely strong fieldsman," Hohns added.

Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar have been retained as spin bowlers in the squad, while Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb, and D'Arcy Short have lost their places.

Australia squads to South Africa

ODI: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa