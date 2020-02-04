Reports | Misbah-ul-Haq meets Board of Governors; indicates selection policy and plans for next 6 months

Misbah-Ul-Haq responded to the queries and concerns made by some members of the Board of Governors who were unhappy with the performance of the team since he took charge in September. The former skipper reportedly defended the selection of experienced players and the 'horses for courses' approach.

Pakistan Head coach and Chief selector Misbah-Ul-Haq was asked to respond to the queries and concerns made by some members of the Board of Governors who were unhappy with the performance of the team since he took the position in September. Misbah reportedly outlined his plans for the T20 World Cup and selection policy for the next six months.

“Misbah outlined the selection policy and plans for the next six months today and assured the BOG members that his main focus now remained on preparing a strong squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 Cup later this year,” a source said, reported Indian Express.

A lot of eyebrows were raised after the Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez were called back to the side but the former skipper defended their selection, calling it a 'horses for courses policy'. Misbah apparently explained to the members that the selectors would be following a 'horses for courses' policy to get positve results in the upcoming T20 world cup and prepare a strong outfit for the T20 Asia Cup.

“Misbah explained at the BOG that the recalls of senior players, Shoaib Malik and Muhammad Hafeez for the T20 series against Bangladesh recently was part of this horses for courses policy,” the source further revealed.

Furthermore, the source revealed that Misbah made it clear to the board that aside for planning for the future, he was also focused on utilizing the best resources available at his disposal in order to build a strong Test side whilst also compete to win the coveted WT20 title.

“Misbah’s emphasis was that while he was also looking at long term planning and blooding some new players, pace bowlers in particular, but his main concern is that Pakistan build a strong Test squad and at the same time use all available talent for the T20 format so that Pakistan can win the two major events in this format."