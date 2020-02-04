Ranji Trophy 2019-20 | Elite Group C - 20 wickets fall but Services on top against Uttarakhand

Despite 20 wickets falling in the clash between Uttarakhand and Services at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, it was the visitors who finished day one on top with an 80-run lead. Elsewhere, Haryana had Assam bowled out for 97 courtesy and took a 101-run lead thereafter.

Tinu Kundu takes five, retires hurt

Harshal Patel’s decision to bowl was justified by himself (four for 32) and Tinu (five for 35) as the duo claimed nine wickets between them to bowl Assam out for 97 in the first bout. In reply, Haryana were also in trouble at 65 for five before lower-order contributions from Rohit Pramod Sharma (59), Chaitanya Bishnoi (46) and Patel (28) ensured a healthy lead. In the end, three-wickets apiece from Ranjit Mali, Mukhtar Hussain, and Sidharth Sarmah help keep the hosts’ first-innings deficit to 101 runs.

Shantanu Mishra, Rajesh Dhuper help steady Odisha

Unbeaten half-centuries from Mishra and Dhuper helped Odisha recover from a middle-order collapse which saw five wickets fall for 34 runs to reach 220 for five at stumps. Earlier, Anurag Sarangi had hit five fours and two sixes in his 62-run opening partnership with Mishra before the collapse. Ashay Palkar (two for 46) led the mini-collapse before Mishra and Dhuper took over proceedings. The opener hit seven fours and reach 84 not out by end of play, while wicket-keeper batsman Dhuper’s 67 not out included five fours and four sixes.

Services in driver’s seat from day one

Rajat Paliwal’s troops vindicated his decision to bowl first in Dehradun by packing up the Uttarakhand lineup inside lunchtime on day one. All four bowlers employed chipped in with at least two wickets, with Diwesh Pathania (three for 28) and Raushan Raj (three for 27) leading the charge. Left-arm spinner Mayank Mishra then led the comeback for the hosts, who recovered the scenario from 91 for two to have their visitors bowled out for 173. Mishra’s six-fer was backed up by Dikshanshu Negi’s two for 36 as Services took a 90-run first-innings lead. In their second bout, Uttarakhand reached 10 for no loss at stumps.

Harpreet Singh stars for Chhattisgarh again

Some rearguard action from Chhattisgarh’s middle-order batsmen — led by skipper Harpreet’s second century in a row — helped the visitors recover from 18 for two to reach 238 for four on day one against Jharkhand. Opener Jiwanjot Singh’s 52 included eight fours, while his skipper batted through the day, hitting 12 fours en route his 124. For the hosts, Sahil Raj returned with figures of two for 44, while both Rahul Shukla and Sonu Singh picked up a wicket each at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur.

Jiyaad Magrey, lower-order push J&K past 250

Put into bat at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium in Agartala, Jammu & Kashmir lost opener Suryansh Raina early before Shubham Khajuria’s counter-attack took the total past fifty. Once Khajuria fell for 40, Magrey pushed the score along with brief partnerships with the rest of the middle-order. Magrey fell for 66, as Tripura reduced the visitors to 157 for six, before cameos from Aquib Nabi (46) and Abid Mushtaq (49 not out) added respectability to the score. At stumps, J&K reached 280 for nine, with Manisankar Murasingh starring for the hosts with a four-fer.