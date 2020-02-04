New selectors to be picked this month, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Both Prasad and Khoda, who were appointed to the panel in 2015, are coming to the end of their tenure soon, while fellow members Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, who joined in 2016, will have at least another year remaining. Under Prasad and Co., team India has done reasonably well but has drawn flak for failing to clinch titles at any ICC event and for certain decisions of the selection committee on player management. The New Zealand Test squad was MSK Prasad and co's last assignment as the national selection committee.