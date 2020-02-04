New selectors to be picked this month, confirms Sourav Ganguly

Today at 10:54 AM
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed on Monday that the two replacements in the national selection panel will be picked by the end of this month. The BCCI are looking to replace chairman MSK Prasad from South Zone and Gagan Khoda, who represents West Zone, in the five-member panel.
Both Prasad and Khoda, who were appointed to the panel in 2015, are coming to the end of their tenure soon, while fellow members Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi, who joined in 2016, will have at least another year remaining. Under Prasad and Co., team India has done reasonably well but has drawn flak for failing to clinch titles at any ICC event and for certain decisions of the selection committee on player management. The New Zealand Test squad was MSK Prasad and co's last assignment as the national selection committee.
"The new CAC has been constituted and the new selectors should be picked by this month," said Ganguly, reported PTI.
Among the applicants to replace them are former India players Ajit Agarkar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ameya Khurasia and Nayan Mongia. Meanwhile, Ganguly also confirmed that the BCCI will also fix a term of four or five years for the selectors from here on. Earlier, Ganguly confirmed that the highest-capped player from the three would be picked as the national selector.
Last Friday, the BCCI had announced the forming of the new Cricket Advisory Committee comprising former India players Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik.
