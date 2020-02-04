IPL 2020 | RCA has always cooperated to host RR matches in Jaipur, reveals Mahendra Sharma

After Rajasthan Royals were mulling moving their home games away from Jaipur, RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma has come out and hit back revealing that there is no friction between the two bodies. The RCA also said that they have always cooperated with the franchise to host their games in the past.

Amidst widespread chaos of Rajasthan Royals moving their games away from Jaipur, Rajasthan Cricket Association have come out and hit back at the franchise revealing that there is no friction between them. This comes in after the reports suggesting that Steve Smith-led side felt ‘harassed’ to host the game in Jaipur. Following the comment made by the franchise, RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma admitted that the board is working hard to even prevent two games from getting shifted to Guwahati.

"We have assured Rajasthan Royals of every support, something that the association has always done in the past. The charge of 'continuous harassment' is very serious. We want to know who has made that comment from the Royals management to respond in a fair manner. RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot is in continuous talks with the Jaipur-based franchise to ensure that even the two IPL matches do not get shifted to Guwahati, " said RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma.

All of this turned ugly after a division bench of Rajasthan high court said that fixing the venue of matches of Rajasthan Royals outside Jaipur is subject to the outcome of the writ petition. The bench is still waiting for a reply from the franchise as per Times of India, with Royals, BCCI and Rajasthan State Sports Council needing to give a reply.

Former president of the association, CP Joshi too came in support of the association recalling that they hosted the games of the Royals’ even when they did not have the recognition from the BCCI.

“Earlier when we had matches here in Jaipur, we were not even recognised by the BCCI. BJP's Vasundhara Raje was the chief minister here in Rajasthan and we all cooperated to ensure all matches of the Royals are held in the Pink City," he said.

Joshi also added that moving the games out of Jaipur would be the worst decision that the franchise could take. He calls it ‘depriving the audience of the state,’ from an IPL encounter.

"You cannot choose according to your own wish. How can you deprive the audience of the state? A democratically elected RCA regime was not taken into confidence before deciding to shift certain matches to Guwahati. If it is a matter of revenue then why only the Royals want to shift and not other IPL franchises?", he questioned.