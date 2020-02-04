IND vs NZ | Will utilise IPL as preparations for T20 World Cup, admits Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli revealed that IPL, not the ODI series against New Zealand, would be the mainstay for the Indian team’s preparations and for the players to prove their worth for the T20 World Cup. He further admitted that the current Indian team’s success boils down to aggressive decision making.

Ahead of the three-match ODI series, Indian skipper Kohli revealed that the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand will not be taken as part of the preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Instead, the 31-year-old admitted that India’s cash-rich tournament IPL would be taken as the base for World Cup preparations. He also admitted that the competitiveness of the tournament would bring out of the best of talents from the Indian setup.

“It is not that we have not had T20 cricket, we will utilise the IPL for T20 World Cup. IPL is the most competitive tournament that you can ask for as a collective. Guys will look to get into that frame when the time comes. These things are about creating good habits in all formats and this series is not a preparation for T20 World Cup,” said Kohli ahead of the ODI series.

According to the 31-year-old, aggression is key for the current setup, that helps them win matches across formats. Kohli’s statement comes after India’s astounding victory against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series, which they won 5-0. In conditions away from home, with more travel and less offs between days, Kohli revealed that fitness plays an important role in helping players make decisions on the field.

“The off-field changes that we have done, regarding fitness, approach towards the game. We have become more aggressive as that will give us more chances at a victory. When we get the opportunity to win all games with the current team, we go for it instead of holding back. It has shown in the team with youngsters putting their hand up and performing well in the absence of the seniors,” he added.

Kohli felt that injury to Rohit Sharma, despite it being unfortunate paves way for other guys to prove themselves. Similarly, he was surprised that his counterpart Kane Williamson was ruled out of the first two ODIs. The Indian skipper admitted that ODIs this year is all about experimenting with combinations, and not just about winning.

“Ya quite surprising that Kane Williamson is out of the first two games. If he is not in a shape to take the field, he should not risk it. ODIs this year is all about experimenting with combinations and not for chances of winning. Rohit’s absence is unfortunate for us, however, the guy who steps in will have the opportunity to prove themselves. I see it as an opportunity for other guys,” he signed off.