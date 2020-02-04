IND vs NZ | Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini included in Test squad; Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya ruled out

Following his impressive 204* against New Zealand A, Shubman Gill has been called up for the Test series against New Zealand after an injury to Rohit Sharma. While Hardilk Pandya failed to pass the fitness test, Navdeep Saini found himself a place in the squad for the two match Test series.

The batting department was dealt with a blow with injury ruling Rohit Sharma out of the squad. BCCI, on Tuesday announced that the opener will miss out on the remaining tour of New Zealand and that Shubman Gill would replace the opener in the squad. Gill's 204* against New Zealand A earlier this week all but paved his way into the senior Test team. Prithivi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have now become the expected choices for opening slots.

"Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury," confirmed BCCI in the press release.

The Board also confirmed that Mayank Agarwal will replace Rohit in the ODI squad, starting 5th February.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee have named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit’s replacement. The committee also named the Test squad for the two-match Test series," the release added.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli will be India’s No.3 and 4 followed by Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari. Both Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant found places in the squad and will have to jostle for the wicket-keeping spot.

On the other hand, Navdeep Saini has impressed all and sundry with his fine performances in white-ball cricket but now, he got the big break as the senior selection committee picked him in the 16-member squad for the Test side. Saini’s ability to bounce out batsmen on flat conditions while moving the ball in the air and off the seam was the major talking point in the Sri Lanka T20 series, which helped him bag the man of the match award.

While Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the Test side, after missing out on South Africa and Bangladesh series, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav are the other three pacers in the line-up. Ishant Sharma's fitness and a place in the squad is subject to medical clearance. There is, however, no place for Kuldeep Yadav who will have to return to the grind of domestic cricket to reclaim his spot in the Test side. India retained the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the Test series against New Zealand.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance)