IND vs NZ | Mark Chapman to replace Kane Williamson for first two ODIs against India

As skipper Williamson continues to recover from an inflamed joint niggle in his left shoulder. Tom Latham will lead in his absence, while Chapman takes his place in the side. Coming off a first-class century in the drawn first four-dayer against India A in Christchurch last week, Williamson’s injury is an opportunity for Chapman to impress. The 25-year-old former Hong Kong batsman last played for the Kiwis in a forgettable debut series against England when he returned with scores of 1, 8, and 0.