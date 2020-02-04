IND vs NZ | Mark Chapman to replace Kane Williamson for first two ODIs against India
Today at 10:54 AM
Chief selector Gavin Larsen has confirmed that Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman will replace Kane Williamson in the first two of New Zealand’s three-match ODI series against India. Chapman last played for the Black Caps two years ago and has been in good form at first-class level.
As skipper Williamson continues to recover from an inflamed joint niggle in his left shoulder. Tom Latham will lead in his absence, while Chapman takes his place in the side. Coming off a first-class century in the drawn first four-dayer against India A in Christchurch last week, Williamson’s injury is an opportunity for Chapman to impress. The 25-year-old former Hong Kong batsman last played for the Kiwis in a forgettable debut series against England when he returned with scores of 1, 8, and 0.
"It's disappointing for Kane, but with so much important cricket still ahead this summer we must take a safety-first approach. It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side," chief selector Gavin Larsen said.
Prior to the century in the unofficial Test, he had scored a match-winning century for New Zealand A in their 3-2 one-day series win over India A. Chapman, in his List-A career has scored 1703 runs, all at an average of over 50 runs. His ability to convert the starts and to play in different batting positions is what prompted him to be part of the ODIs squad as Williamson's replacement.
"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad,” Larsen added.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.