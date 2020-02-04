IND vs NZ | Disheartening to see New Zealand play foolish cricket, reveals Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar labelled the Kiwis as 'immature' and 'foolish' and was disappointed with the brand of cricket NZ displayed in the entire series but praised the efforts of Team India. Shoaib Akhtar slammed the blackcaps after their horrific performance with the bat against India in the final T20.

Former Pakistan Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has slammed New Zealand cricket team after their narrow loss to India in the fifth and final T20 International at Mount Maunganui. The last three losses was difficult to digest even if you are an opposition fan as they lost games after being in commanding positions. The fast bowler too was disheartened by the losses and labelled the kiwis as 'stupid' and 'kids'. The fast bowler spoke blatantly on his youtube channel. India successfully defended a moderate total of 163 runs as NZ once again choked under pressure to give away the game in the death bowlers.

"What we have seen today again, it's just stupid. I think now that New Zealand will have to be told: "Dear kids, this is how you have to play, how to score runs, take singles also". Who loses 3 wickets in an over yaar? The last match too, they did the same. I really really fail to understand what they are doing," said Shoaib, reported India Today

In the final T20, New Zeland had lost 3 quick wickets but promising wicketkeeper Tim Siefert along with experienced Ross Taylor dug themselves in and produced half-century knocks before losing their head and giving it away. Tim Siefert after playing an outstanding knock of 50, gave his wicket away to a soft dismissal and Ross Taylor nicked a wide one when New Zealand required 31 from 18 balls. The former speedster pointed fingers at Ross Taylor, who was playing his 100th T20 game for NZ, even questioning the brand of cricket played in the series by the blackcaps.

"Yes, (Tim) Seifert played well and made a fifty and so did Ross Taylor. But really painful to see such a senior player as Taylor not finishing games for New Zealand. It just looks stupid to me. I am really angry to see what brand of cricket they are playing. So disheartening to see that New Zealand are playing foolish cricket."

The Rawalpindi express heaps of praise for sensational Jasprit Bumrah who held his nerve and bowled an incredible spell which steered India to a five-nil whitewash victory, first time ever for Team India. The right armer picked up 3 crucial wickets and gave away 12 runs in his quota of four overs. Shoaib Akhtar feels Bumrah will be the X-factor for Team India in the upcoming T20 world cup.

"Bumrah is a class act even though it took him 2-3 matches to come back to form. But you expect that some bowlers take their time when they come out from injuries. But he looked apart. 3/12 (Bumrah's bowling figures in 5th T20I) man! He is superb. I like (Navdeep) Saini and Shardul (Thakur) too but Bumrah is the x-factor. India handle pressure very well. Rohit Sharma's injury is a worrying point and Sanju Samson missed out on the opportunity but the Indian team looks a proper side and have so much talent to play around with," concluded Akhtar.