ICC Under-19 World Cup | India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Potchefstroom - Live Updates, Match Analysis

The pressure of an India-Pakistan game is always there and it will need some sort of guidance for the colts to not be carried away by the momentum. Paras Mhambrey, the coach, has done well to make the team steer clear of all sorts of outside noise but it is Indian cricket. A win can make the kids heroes and land them a bunch of deals, as it did for Unmukt Chand in 2012, no matter what the future actually holds for them.