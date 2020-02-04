ICC Under-19 World Cup | India U-19 vs Pakistan U-19, Potchefstroom - Live Updates, Match Analysis

Today at 12:41 PM
Finally, it has come down to this. The final can wait, this is India vs Pakistan - Cricket’s one of the most glorious rivalries. Doesn’t matter the age-group or the senior level, an India-Pakistan match always has a lot riding on it, especially with the social media set to be on fire.
Perennially dominant at the U-19 stage, the story of Indian colts this year is no different. Yashasvi Jaiswal showed his great potential, Kartik Tyagi gave hope for a bright future, with Ravi Bishnoi making a wave that belies the age.
It was a classic case of dominance, as Sri Lanka, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia found out along the way. India will take on archrivals Pakistan to book a place in the U-19 final for the third consecutive time, while Pakistan will try hard to have a crack at their third Youth ODI World Cup title, after winning it twice in 2004 and 2006.
The pressure of an India-Pakistan game is always there and it will need some sort of guidance for the colts to not be carried away by the momentum. Paras Mhambrey, the coach, has done well to make the team steer clear of all sorts of outside noise but it is Indian cricket. A win can make the kids heroes and land them a bunch of deals, as it did for Unmukt Chand in 2012, no matter what the future actually holds for them.
The game, which will be played at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, hopes to replicate some of the glorious times with a number of players hoping to take the next step up.
