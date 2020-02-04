ICC U19 World Cup | Consider semifinal against Pakistan as final, attests Naresh Garg

India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg's father Naresh Garg hailed the semi-final clash against Pakistan U19 equivalent to the final game of the World Cup. India who fall behind against the neighbours in head to head records in the tournament and would be hoping to get one past their rivals in the semis.

After decimating Australia in the quarter-finals, India takes on Pakistan in their quest to lift the U-19 World Cup for a record fifth time. The Indian U19 side have the boys in green cornered at Potchefstroom having bowled them out for a paltry 172.

Indian skipper Priyam Garg's father Naresh Garg believes that the game against the arch-rivals is equivalent to the final game. Mr Garg also went to the lengths of saying that if India conquers Pakistan in the semifinal, the trophy is theirs to lift.

"It's a good feeling that the team has progressed so far ahead in the tournament. The match against Pakistan is a big one, I hope everyone plays with a never-say-die attitude," Naresh Garg told ANI.

"Everyone has played so well in the tournament so far, I consider this match against Pakistan as a final, if we win this, we will definitely bring the Cup home. I wish that he scores double century in this match," he added.

The boys in blue are in complete control of the game, as of now, as they close in on Pakistan's total courtesy a solid opening partnership between inform Yashaswi Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena.