Hoping to be there for next two T20 World Cups, shares Eoin Morgan

England skipper Eoin Morgan shared that the next T20 World Cups are his prime focus now as he looks to capitalize on his recent form, both with the bat and as a leader. Morgan looks forward to groom the incoming generation of players for the 2023 World Cup the same way as his World Cup winning side.

As England play their first ODI as World Champions, skipper Eoin Morgan laid out his future plans after lifting his nation's maiden World Cup crown. As his career draws to its end, Morgan seems to be enjoying the form of his life.

The destructive batter looks forward to grooming a core set of players for his side which will be a combination of talent of the youngsters and experience of the senior lads. Morgan shared the team management is looking to pitch the youngsters and the seniors in a battle to prove their mettle so as to form a formidable side to carry on the legacy.

"It was our goal to win the World Cup. We managed to achieve that, which is an unbelievable feeling, and it lays a platform for us to build for the next cycle," Morgan was quoted as saying so by ESPNCricinfo. "We will stick to the processes by which we try to get better all the time, and that will involve younger guys coming through and testing the guys who hold the positions at the moment, because that has worked extremely well for us over the last couple of years."

But in this endeavour of the English side to cream out the very best of individuals, it will be captain Morgan who might be hit the worst with his age on the wrong side. Morgan clarified that the next couple of T20 World Cups are his current focus and the World Cup in India is too far to lose his sleep on it.

But the Irish lad added that with his red hit form running well and trully well, it might successfully propel him to the gala event in 2023.

"I haven't looked that far ahead," Morgan added. "But I've looked to the next T20 World Cups and I feel there's enough space to say I'm hoping to be here for both. But things change, and when you make decisions to stay on, the decision is often taken out of your hands.

"For me, it's a matter of focusing on this year's T20 World Cup, and putting us in the best position to try and win it. But I think over the last four-and-a-bit years, I've been in the best form of my life. I think the level of experience I have now, and having grown in confidence as a leader, that has allowed me to be the best version of myself."